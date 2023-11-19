AirPods price cuts — now’s the time to buy Apple’s wireless earbuds

If you've been eyeing a pair of Apple's AirPods earbuds, this may be the weekend to seal the deal, as prices appear to be hitting all-time lows on several models thanks to early Black Friday deals.

The Black Friday headphones deal that really caught my eye involves the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case. Amazon has taken $60 off the price, selling these AirPods for $189. That's the lowest price we've seen since this particular version of the AirPods Pro arrived earlier this fall.

Essentially a version of the regular AirPods Pro 2 only with a USB-C charging case, these AirPods do introduce some other differences. The newer model of the second-generation AirPods Pro feature a difference in their acoustic architecture that produces a small uptick in audio quality. Furthermore, these AirPods feature lossless audio support, though that will only work with the Apple Vision Pro headset coming out next year.

The AirPods Pro 2 weren't the only Apple earbuds catching my eye this weekend. If you're looking for a big discount on wireless earbuds, the second-generation AirPods with charging case have dropped to $79, matching their all-time low. Normally, Amazon sells this model for $129.

The 3rd-generation AirPods last longer on a charge and feature spatial audio support, but that $79 price is hard to beat.

AirPods are typically among the Apple products that see the heaviest discounts during Black Friday. Follow our Apple Black Friday deals hub for the latest savings. And remember, that Apple's Black Friday sale launches November 23, in which the company will offer a $75 gift card when you buy any AirPods model.