AirPods price cuts — now’s the time to buy Apple’s wireless earbuds

If you've been eyeing a pair of Apple's AirPods earbuds, this may be the weekend to seal the deal, as prices appear to be hitting all-time lows on several models thanks to early Black Friday deals.
The Black Friday headphones deal that really caught my eye involves the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case. Amazon has taken $60 off the price, selling these AirPods for $189. That's the lowest price we've seen since this particular version of the AirPods Pro arrived earlier this fall.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $189 @ Walmart
Essentially a version of the regular AirPods Pro 2 only with a USB-C charging case, these AirPods do introduce some other differences. The newer model of the second-generation AirPods Pro feature a difference in their acoustic architecture that produces a small uptick in audio quality. Furthermore, these AirPods feature lossless audio support, though that will only work with the Apple Vision Pro headset coming out next year.
The AirPods Pro 2 weren't the only Apple earbuds catching my eye this weekend. If you're looking for a big discount on wireless earbuds, the second-generation AirPods with charging case have dropped to $79, matching their all-time low. Normally, Amazon sells this model for $129.
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Launched in 2019, the AirPods 2 are very capable wireless earbuds, even without ANC. You can count on solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time.
Price Check: $79 @ Walmart | $89 @ Best Buy
The 3rd-generation AirPods last longer on a charge and feature spatial audio support, but that $79 price is hard to beat.
AirPods are typically among the Apple products that see the heaviest discounts during Black Friday. Follow our Apple Black Friday deals hub for the latest savings. And remember, that Apple's Black Friday sale launches November 23, in which the company will offer a $75 gift card when you buy any AirPods model.