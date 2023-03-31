Act fast! iPad mini just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Looking for a good discount on an Apple tablet? I search for Apple deals every day at Tom's Guide, and I can tell you they don't come around often. So when they do, it's big news.

Currently, the iPad mini (6th gen) is $399 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 6th-Gen iPad mini, so there's never been a better time to pick one up. It's one of the best iPad deals around right now.

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. This tablet is now at its lowest price ever.

Want impressive performance in a portable package? Well, the iPad mini is the best tablet you can buy.

In our iPad mini 2021 review, we were seriously impressed by this slate. Running on the A15 Bionic chip, the iPad mini works great for everyday tasks like streaming video and browsing the web. We also saw great gaming performance playing titles like NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition.

The display on the iPad mini is sharp and vibrant, too. We measured 103.1% sRGB output and a peak brightness of 520 nits. If you want a portable device for watching movies or reading comics, the iPad mini is perfect. The 12MP cameras on the front and back of the tablet are great for selfies, and Center Stage will keep your face in frame if you move around during video calls.

We also saw good battery life from the iPad mini 6. Our unit lasted just under 11 hours in our tests, almost a full day's worth of use.

However, the iPad mini might not be the best for productivity users. It's good that the iPad mini can open multiple apps side-by-side, but actually using them can get tricky due to the iPad mini's small screen. Plus, there's no support for the Magic Keyboard, so typists will have to turn to third-party accessories. Taking handwritten notes with the Apple Pencil 2 works well, though.

Unless you really want an iPad you can use with a Magic Keyboard, I highly recommend picking up the iPad mini. There's never been a better time to buy thanks to this $100 discount.