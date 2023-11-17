Act fast! 15-inch MacBook Air M2 just crashed to $999 at Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday deals are already in full swing ahead of the big day, but this one deal is especially noteworthy. If you're in the market for a new laptop, this sale is just awesome.

Right now My Best Buy Plus members can get the 15-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) on sale for just $999. That's $300 off and the first time I've ever seen the latest 15-inch MacBook Air model drop below $1,000.

But there's a catch — the deal is exclusive to My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members. My Best Buy Plus costs $49/year, whereas My Best Buy Total costs $179/year. (Read our guide to My Best Buy memberships to learn more.) That being said, non-members can still snag a 15-inch MacBook Air for a steep discount, as Best Buy has marked it down to $1,049, the second-lowest price we've ever seen.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Non-member price: If you'd rather not join, you can still save big on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. Best Buy's currently marked it down to $1,049 for non-members, which is its second-lowest price ever. Note: You can join My Best Buy's free membership to get free shipping on this purchase and future purchases at Best Buy. All you need is an e-mail address to sign up. You can sign up via this link.

The MacBook Air M2 ranks among the best laptops on the market right now for the majority of people. Just take a look at our MacBook Air M2 review to see why. And as for the 15-inch model, we called this Editor's Choice laptop the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. It's no wonder it's earned a spot on our best MacBooks lists.

The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 offers a near-perfect mix of performance, display quality, portability and battery life. On Geekbench 5, which measures overall CPU performance, the MacBook Air 15-inch notched a single-core score of 1,908 and 8,932 on the multi-core test. Outpacing the bulk of Windows laptops, the MacBook Air M2 effortlessly handles everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video. While it may not match the raw speed and power of the MacBook Pro M2, we're confident that, for most people, the MacBook Air M2 is more than capable of serving your needs.

Its stellar battery life is also not to be overlooked. We got nearly 15 hours of battery life out of our unit on a single charge. It suffers from the same shortcomings as the 13-inch MacBook Air — namely a minimal number of ports and support for just one external monitor.

But even with those few drawbacks, the MacBook Air M2 is still a top-tier laptop, and it's a steal at this price. If you're looking for more gift options as you get your Holiday shopping started, check out our best Black Friday deals coverage for even more ways to save.