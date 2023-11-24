I’ve tested appliances for 7 years — these are the 5 Black Friday KitchenAid deals I’d buy right now

If you’ve been searching for a KitchenAid appliance to spruce up your home, the Black Friday deals are the best time to find one. And whether you’re after one of the best KitchenAid stand mixers to have a bake-off or you’re prepping meals, then you’re literally in for a treat.

As Homes Content Editor, I’ve tested my fair share of kitchen appliances, and when it comes to some of the best stand mixers , KitchenAid is right up there. With its iconic, retro appeal and impressive power to quickly beat, knead and whip up a storm, the KitchenAid stand mixer is a home essential and gold standard.

Plus, you can choose the ideal color to match your kitchen style. Ranging from the traditional Empire Red and Majestic Yellow, to Metallic Chrome and Onyx Black, there is a color to suit every kitchen. In addition, depending on the model, these can often come with a hefty price tag — which is why great deals won’t last for too long.

To save you time, I’ve narrowed down the search, and spotted 3 impressive KitchenAid deals that I would buy right now. So whether you’re a baking connoisseur, amateur or simply want some eye candy for your countertop, these are the best Black Friday KitchenAid deals to buy right now.

While you're shopping around, be sure to check out our main Black Friday deals hub for more ways to save.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - KSM3316X: was $379 now $239 @ Amazon

If you’re after something a little smaller but packs a powerful punch, this is a great deal. With a 3.5 Quart bowl capacity, this is ideal for mixing up smaller batches or for single households. It comes with 10 speeds to gently knead, mix or whip up a storm. What’s more, if you have a compact kitchen, the Artisan Mini is lighter, easy to move around and takes up less countertop space. Best of all, choose from seven colors to add a pop of color to your kitchen.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - Empire Red: was $449 now $249 @ Best Buy

This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $200, and is probably the lowest price we’ve seen so far. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. With an impressive saving, this deal won’t last long — so hurry!

KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor - KFP1318 - Black matte: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

If you want to make cooking prep a breeze, this KitchenAid 13-cup food processor deal is a great buy. With a large capacity and 3-in-1 feed tube to handle all your prep tasks, it can quickly chop, shred, precision slice, knead, mix and puree ingredients in no time. Best of all, this saves you the hard work. It also comes with four attachments and a handy storage caddy.

KitchenAid 5 Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Onyx Black: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

For those who are after a powerful hand mixer, make a saving of 25% off on this deal. Equipped with five ‘ultra’ speeds, it can quickly handle tough ingredients such as nuts, to whipping up delicate meringues. In addition, it’s super easy to use and can quickly remove accessories with just one press of a button. Plus, it comes in a sleek Onxy Black color to suit any kitchen.