5 best Black Friday mattress deals with lifetime warranties

When shopping for a mattress online, one way to gauge its potential lifespan is to get a look at its warranty. A well-made mattress will give you around 10 years of quality sleep, but some brands offer what's called a forever warranty, which means your purchase will be protected for as long as you own your mattress.

If your aim is to find your 'forever bed,' you're in luck. This year's Black Friday sales feature stellar prices on some of the best mattresses we've tested with lifetime warranties included. Below, we've rounded up the five best Black Friday mattress deals that offer protection from the moment you purchase your new bed until you're ready to move on to something else.

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,095 , now from $695 at Saatva

Our exclusive discount (you just need to follow the link above) will land you the top-rated Saatva Classic in a queen for $1,595, which is among the lowest prices we've seen for this luxury innerspring hybrid all year. It comes in your choice of three firmness levels plus two height profiles so you can tailor it just the way you want it. We awarded it a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review, where we praised its superb pressure relief and full body support. (We also consider it the best mattress for back pain.) A one-year trial means there's no pressure to commit to it right away (although returns do cost $99.)



Lifetime warranty terms: The Saatva 'Friends for Life' warranty grants you a free replacement for the first two years. After that, you'll be on the hook for repairs and replacements – 80% of the original cost you paid starting from year 11. View the warranty terms at Saatva.

2. The DreamCloud: was $839 , now from $449 at DreamCloud

If the Saatva is beyond your budget, go for the DreamCloud instead. It's similar in build and feel to its premium counterpart and while it may not be on the same level of quality as the Saatva, it's still quite luxe – at least, we thought so in our DreamCloud mattress review. For Black Friday, a 40% discount drops the price of a queen to $799. There's no white glove delivery included, though you can add it as an upgrade for $199. You'll get a year to test it out at home, too.



Lifetime warranty terms: The Limited DreamCloud Sleep Lifetime Warranty offers a free replacement in the first 10 years. After that, all you'll need to pay is a $50 transit fee either way for repairs, re-covers, or replacements. View the DreamCloud Limited Lifetime Warranty.

3. Nectar Mattress: was $699 now from $359 at Nectar

The Nectar is among the most popular memory foam mattresses in the US for its incredible value for money. Always affordable, it's now 40% off for Black Friday, dropping a queen size to a mere $659. In our Nectar Mattress review, we called out its keen balance of comfort and support. If you're looking for a reliable mattress for side sleepers, the Nectar is among the best there is. You'll get a full year to trial it at home, too and though Nectar no longer throws in free bedding, you can add a sheets and pillows bundle from as low as $99.



Lifetime warranty terms: With a Limited Nectar ‘Sleep Forever’ lifetime warranty, you'll receive a free replacement within the first 10 years. Beyond that, you'll just need to pay a $50 transportation fee each way. View the Sleep Forever warranty at Nectar.

4. Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: was $1,299 , now from $649 at Awara

This affordable organic mattress swaps synthetic foam for durable Dunlop latex. This gives it a near-weightless bed feel with subtle contouring of your joints. In our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review, we found it comfortable for all sleep positions – though it is on the firmer side. Right now, Awara's Black Friday sale cuts 50% off, knocking the price of a queen to $949. You can add a discounted bedding bundle if you need new sheets and pillows, too. A 365-night trial period is included so you'll have ample time to try it.



Lifetime warranty terms: The Awara Limited Forever Warranty includes a free placement within the first 10 years. After that, you'll just need to pay a $50 transit fee both ways for repairs, re-covers, and replacements. View the Awara Limited Forever Warranty.