10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more

Black Friday season is in full swing. Whether you're shopping for a new laptop or a new coffee machine, retailers are launching new Black Friday deals by the hour. So far, Best Buy's deals seem to have an edge on other retailers, especially when it comes to 4K TVs and laptops.

To make your holiday shopping easier, we're rounding up today's top Best Buy Black Friday deals. Some of our favorite deals include $200 off Apple's new MacBook M2 laptops, 55-inch 4K OLED TVs from $899, and Keurig machines from $69. Also, don't miss our guide to the top Best Buy coupon codes and Best Buy Black Friday deals live blog for more of today's best sales.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — top sales now

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49 $24 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Roku Streaming Stick is one of the best streaming devices (opens in new tab) on the market and Best Buy just knocked it down to its lowest price ever. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. And this is a nearly unbeatable price for a 4K streaming stick. Plus, this model also includes HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select: $139 $69 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, the Keurig K-Select is still one of the best Keurig coffee makers (opens in new tab) we've tested. It has a slightly smaller build and features a "strong" button that kicks up the flavor of K-Cups. We also like that it has a quieter warm-up and brew cycle. It includes a 52-ounce water reservoir and it can brew a 12-ounce serving, the largest size for Keurigs on the market today.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: $149 $68 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) and good sound quality for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is very rare at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: $169 $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja Air Fryer Max XL offers a large 5.5qt capacity, which makes it the ideal pick for larger families that need to cook several pounds of food at once. It can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): $309 $219 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This previous-gen model (44mm) is at its lowest price now.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: $569 $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 (opens in new tab) on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" 4K TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,349 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 8 is a great 2-in-1 device featuring a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 touch display with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Even better, this deal includes the Black Keyboard. In our Surface Pro 8 review (opens in new tab), we said its exceptional display quality makes watching videos a delight, whereas its powerful CPU ensures you won't experience slowdown when browsing the web, video chatting, or performing other everyday tasks.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: $1,899 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review (opens in new tab), we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well.