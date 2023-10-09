How We Source Coupon Codes

By Louis Ramirez
published

Everything you need to know about Tom's Guide's coupon pages, including how we source coupons, how to use codes, and what to do if a code doesn't work.

Whenever you're looking to save money on your online shopping, you can find a number of coupon pages here on Tom's Guide. Each page includes a list of the latest coupons & offers which can be used to lower prices with a number of retailers. You'll find big name brands across tech, mattresses, streaming, software & more. You'll also find exclusive codes that can't be found elsewhere. On this page, you'll find everything you need to know about our coupon pages, including how we find deals, how to use our codes, and what to do if a code doesn't work. 

How we source coupon codes

Here at Tom’s Guide, we have a dedicated coupons team to source the best deals for our pages. Our offers team hunt for the latest codes & offers using the our relationships with retailers and our affiliate networks. New deals are uploaded every few days, with every page refreshed at least twice a week. Meanwhile, our London-based commercial team keeps in touch with the biggest brands on the market, getting the freshest info on sales & promotions and negotiating exclusive offers that you won’t find anywhere else.

How to use a coupon code

Using one of our coupon codes is simple. Look through our list of discounts on one of our retailer pages and find one you’d like to redeem. There will be a green button underneath the offer text. This will either read “Get Discount” or “Get Code”. Click this button. 

With the “Get Code” button, a pop-up box will appear revealing your unique code. Copy this to your clipboard for later. For the “Get Discount” button, this will instead read “No code needed”. For either kind of deal, a new tab will also have opened in your browser which will take you to the brand’s website. 

Once you’re ready to shop, proceed to the retailer website and start browsing their range. Add any items you want to buy to your shopping cart as you go. Make sure to bear any order total or specific products in mind if any apply to your chosen coupon. 

Finished shopping? Next, you’ll need to review your shopping cart (which you can usually do by clicking the cart icon). On many sites, any applied discounts will be displayed next to your order total. The next step will depend on what kind of discount you are redeeming. 

If the green button read “Get Discount”, your savings should already be applied to your order. Check this is the case before proceeding to place your order. If the button read “Get Code”, look for the field marked ‘Promo code’ (or something similar).

The ‘promo code’ field can be found in different places on different sites, and is mostly found before you provide payment details. Look out for a clickable field or text box. Once you’ve found this field, enter the code you copied earlier, then click “Apply”. Your order total should now change to include your savings and you’re ready to place your order. 

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

Our coupons team does their best to ensure we only list valid coupon codes on our pages. To ensure the best quality possible, all coupons are tested before they’re uploaded, and we don’t include one-use codes. Any and all information we can find on the terms & conditions for each offer are displayed on the page.

If when trying to apply your coupon it is not accepted, the first step is to check for any terms & conditions. Many offers apply to specific products (i.e. 5% off selected laptop models), whilst others have a minimum spend attached. Make sure you meet these conditions, and if not, you may need to amend your order. 

You can check a coupon’s terms & conditions on our coupons page. Below the offer button, you’ll see text that reads “View terms & conditions”. Click this to expand the offer section and read further details about any conditions in place.

Despite testing our coupons, sometimes retailers amend offers or they expire before we can update them. If you experience any issues with one of our coupons, you can get in touch by emailing info@myvouchercodes.co.uk. Just provide us with some details about which coupon was affected & which page this was listed on, and our customer service team will be in touch as soon as they can to help.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

