FAQs

What is DoorDash? DoorDash is a food and grocery delivery service that's available across multiple major metropolitan areas. DoorDash features easy ordering (including quick reordering of your favorites), with options to track your delivery, pick up your food, or schedule your deliveries for the most convenient times. Food can be ordered via the app (iOS/Android) or direct from the DoorDash website.

What is DashPass? DashPass is DoorDash's subscription service, which includes $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, credits/rewards on pickup orders, and exclusive offers from DoorDash restaurants. It's optional to join and costs $9.99 per month ($119 total). Alternatively, you can join the DashPass Annual Plan and you'll pay $96 per year, which saves you about $23.

Can I get a free DashPass trial? Yes, it's possible to get a free DashPass trial. New members can try the membership out for 30 days. In order to start your free trial, you will need to provide a payment method. Once your trial is over, you'll be automatically enrolled in your chosen membership plan and the payment method you signed up with will be charged. Your membership will auto-renew each year unless you cancel.

What is Student DashPass? DoorDash offers a discounted DashPass rate for students. Students can sign up for Student DashPass at a discounted charge of $4.99 a month or $48 annually instead of $9.99 a month or $96 a year. The Student Plan is for customers who are enrolled in a university or post-secondary school and pass the verification process. Note that the Student Plan is being tested via the app with a small percentage of US Customers, so this plan may not be available to you at this time.

Do Chase members get free DashPass membership? Chase credit card holders are eligible to receive DashPass benefits based which credit card they have. Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire, and J.P.Morgan Reserve cardmembers get free DashPass through December 31, 2024 or a minimum of one year depending on the date of activation. Meanwhile, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire, and J.P.Morgan Reserve cardmembers get free DashPass for three months after activation. After the first 3 months, the user will be auto-enrolled for the next 9 months in DashPass with a 50% discount applied to the then-current monthly membership rate. After the first 12 months, the user will be auto-enrolled into full-price membership. You must activate by December 31, 2024 to be eligible.

What is Caviar? Caviar is a food delivery service that was acquired by DoorDash in 2019. While most delivery apps are full of fast food options, Caviar focuses more on local restaurants and offers real-time GPS tracking on orders. DashPass perks can be used on Caviar orders too.

DoorDash Hints and Tips

DoorDash promo codes are just one way to save on your food deliveries. Here are other ways to save:

Own a Chase credit card? Cardmembers get exclusive access to DoorDash's membership program based on the card they own. You can score up to a one-year membership for free just for being a Chase client. Take advantage of student discounts: DoorDash offers a discounted DashPass rate for students. Students can sign up for Student DashPass at a discounted charge of $4.99 a month or $48 annually instead of $9.99 a month or $96 a year.

How to use DoorDash promo codes

DoorDash coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an order to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. On the right column of your shopping cart, you'll find a section that says "Promo Code." Click within the field and manually enter your DoorDash coupon code. Click "Apply" and your coupon will be activated.

Is DoorDash right for me?

(Image credit: DoorDash)

When searching for the right food delivery service, look into how extensive a reach a particular service has where you live and whether it can bring you food from restaurants where you like to eat.

What you order can also determine what service is right for you. For instance, Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats specialize in meals from restaurants, while InstaCart focuses mostly on grocery stores.

Also, consider which services charge the highest fees. Like most food delivery services, DoorDash tacks on a service fee to most of its orders. The fee varies by restaurant, but in our testing we've seen fees as high as 11 percent. If you frequently order take out or delivery, a membership plan — such as DashPass — could also help you save money in delivery fees.