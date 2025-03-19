These Amazon Spring deals are slashing up to 80% off my favorite antivirus programs

Deals
By published

Safeguard your PC and your wallet with these great antivirus deals

Log-in screen shown on an iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Though software is generally not on the top of mind when Amazon's sales events happen, it's actually a great time to save on antivirus protection for your system. You never want to wait until it's too late to realize that you should have protected your PC or Mac with strong antivirus software. So, investing in some of the best antivirus software programs for is an essential, just like a home security is for your home.

Since there are some truly amazing sales going on right now for some of the best antivirus software solutions that we've tested and reviewed, you're really going to want to check out the deals listed below. Some are up to 80% off on our favorite antivirus security suites and will cover your laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones and sometimes, all the devices for an entire household.

It's definitely worth adding antivirus deals to your shopping list. While you're at it, checkout our full coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Quick Links

Best Amazon Spring sale antivirus deals

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select Plus
Norton 360 with LifeLock Select Plus: was $189 now $69 at us.norton.com

This deal isn't coming from Amazon, but right now you can get Norton's antivirus software bundled with identity theft protection for 63% off your first year. Norton 360 includes malware, ransomware and hacking protection along with useful extras like a VPN, password manager, parental controls, dark web monitoring and more. With LifeLock Select Plus, you get Social Security and credit alerts, one bureau credit monitoring and up to $25,000 in stolen funds reimbursement if you have your identity stolen. This deal is a great way to protect your entire digital life at a very affordable price.

View Deal
McAfee Total Protection (3 devices)
McAfee Total Protection (3 devices): was $100 now $19 at Amazon

McAfee offers good, machine-learning based antivirus protection and sets itself apart with an easy to use interface and a security suite that doesn’t require a lot of extra thought. Additionally, it offers a lot of features such as a password manager, parental controls, 24/7 phone support, a VPN, a firewall, credit bureau monitoring, a game mode and a file shredder — though it does lack a hardened browser and ransomware rollback.

View Deal
Norton Utilities Ultimate
Norton Utilities Ultimate: was $40 now $19 at Amazon

Norton's Ultimate package provides its excellent malware protection for up to 10 PCs. While testing one of Norton's similar products, we particularly liked the malware scanner for its ability to protect against malicious email attachments, phishing attacks and fake websites. The Ultimate version of the software is intended to keep PC systems clean by removing unnecessary apps, leftover data and any hidden junk that may be cluttering up your machine. It can also improve privacy by performing an all-in-one PC cleanup, and by removing obsolete web browser data and tracking cookies.

View Deal
McAfee VPN with Total Protection
McAfee VPN with Total Protection: was $150 now $29 at Amazon

This VPN-focused offering from McAfee provides an unlimited VPN bandwidth and a secure VPN package for 5 devices — and it's currently 80% off. If you've been lacking VPN coverage in your security suite, it's a great deal. There are three VPN protocols to select from, and you can choose which apps use the VPN connection. It also includes McAfee antivirus, which we like for its good protection, malware identification and elimination; a password manager and identity theft monitoring to round out the features.

View Deal
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: was $60 now $29 at Amazon

We’re overall fans of Bitdefender’s antivirus capabilities — it has excellent malware protection and this package includes coverage against ransomware, cryptomining, phishing, fraud and spam protection. Like other Bitdefender products, it still includes a full feature set: safe online browser, anti-tracker, file shredder, and VPN. In our Bitdefender Antivirus review, we liked its effectiveness and the clear interface. However, as the basic package, this one lacks parental controls, mobile device and IoT coverage.

View Deal
Norton 360 Deluxe
Norton 360 Deluxe: was $75 now $29 at Amazon

We’ve said that Norton 360 Deluxe is the best security suite for features — and with solid malware protection, a VPN, a firewall, parental controls, password manager, hardened browser, and ransomware rollback, it includes almost everything you can shake a malicious stick at (except perhaps a file shredder or file encryption). When we reviewed it, our only drawbacks were the false positives and the price — which given the sale price, is at least not currently an issue.

View Deal
Webroot Internet Security Complete
Webroot Internet Security Complete: was $80 now $36 at Amazon

Webroot can protect your system from malware as well as provide identity theft protection, anti-phishing measures, and it has secure password management from LastPass. This version has security measures specifically designed for Chromebooks (but is still compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices). It also features a system maintenance tool to improve performance and clear hard drive space, and comes with rollback technology. However, since we haven’t tested the software yet we cannot vouch for its efficacy.

View Deal
McAfee Premium Family Unlimited
McAfee Premium Family Unlimited: was $170 now $49 at Amazon

The McAfee+ Premium Family plan is ideal for anyone with multiple people and/or many devices to cover because it offers protection for unlimited devices. That's right. All-in-one protection for all the devices you have in your household – all covered by McAfee's solid antivirus and text scam detector, as well as a nice array of features. All your devices can also get features like parental controls, a secure VPN, personal data and online scans and clean up, identity monitoring, a password manager, social media privacy manager and 24/7 customer support. However, this package does lack identity theft coverage and credit monitoring so you'll still need to get those somewhere else.

View Deal
Bitdefender Internet Security
Bitdefender Internet Security : was $120 now $59 at Amazon

When we reviewed Bitdefender's Total Security, we wound up giving it our best overall antivirus software spot because it pairs excellent antivirus coverage with a wide variety of fantastic features. This version of Bitdefender's package includes the excellent malware protection with real-time coverage against malicious threats including phishing, ransomware, spam and fraud. It also includes features like microphone monitor and webcam protection, parental controls, a safe web browser, a firewall, a file shredder and social network protection. While it's a bit heavy on a system during scans, overall the drawbacks were few and far between – especially when the price is 50% off.

View Deal
ESET Home Security Premium
ESET Home Security Premium: was $100 now $64 at Amazon

ESET's Premium is a performance champ; notable for its quality defenses that won’t bog down your system. Though it lacks a VPN as part of the package, you still get a secure browser, file encryption, password manager, parental controls, a firewall and webcam protection. When we've reviewed ESET products in the past, we liked how the suite's Ransomware Shield relies on advanced heuristic monitoring to block threats before they can do damage to your PC. You can also buy a single license at a time, which is handy.

View Deal
Network
Arrow
Intego
Norton
Contract Length
Arrow
Showing 2 of 2 deals
Filters
Arrow
Intego
Mac Premium Bundle
View Deal
75% off - 1st year
Norton
Norton 360 Deluxe
$119.99
View Deal
Amber Bouman
Amber Bouman
Senior Editor Security

Amber Bouman is the senior security editor at Tom's Guide where she writes about antivirus software, home security, identity theft and more. She has long had an interest in personal security, both online and off, and also has an appreciation for martial arts and edged weapons. With over two decades of experience working in tech journalism, Amber has written for a number of publications including PC World, Maximum PC, Tech Hive, and Engadget covering everything from smartphones to smart breast pumps. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Best antivirus software
The best antivirus software 2025: Tested and reviewed
Best Windows 10 antivirus
The best Windows 10 antivirus software in 2025
A padlock resting next to the Apple logo on the lid of a gold-colored Apple laptop.
The best Mac antivirus software in 2025
Best internet security suites
The best internet security suites in 2025
A woman using her laptop securely with a cup of coffee in hand
5 common mistakes people make when shopping for antivirus software
Best Android antivirus
The best Android antivirus apps in 2025
Latest in Sales Events
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Log-in screen shown on an iPhone
These Amazon Spring deals are slashing up to 80% off my favorite antivirus programs
Latest in Deals
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Log-in screen shown on an iPhone
These Amazon Spring deals are slashing up to 80% off my favorite antivirus programs
More about sales events
Verizon logo shown on storefront

Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge

Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Verizon logo shown on storefront

Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
See more latest
Most Popular
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
iPads
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 iPad deals I recommend right now
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Four Pixel 9a phones propped against a book
Google Pixel 9a deals — here’s how to get Google's phone for free
A person assembling the LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers set
Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale preview — 15 deals I'd add to my cart
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34