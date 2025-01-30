Protect yourself online and win the ultimate soccer trip with ExpressVPN Dare To Dream

Do you love football (or soccer if you're in the US) and also want to protect your data online? Well, one of the best VPNs, ExpressVPN, has launched its Dare To Dream competition which will give one lucky fan the trip of a lifetime.

Thanks to its recent partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC, ExpressVPN is offering new customers the chance to win the ultimate football experience.

The competition is open now and runs until 28 February 2025, so read on to find out how you can be in with a chance of winning.

ExpressVPN | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $5.35 per month

Win the ultimate footballing experience with ExpressVPN and Tottenham Hotspur FC. Sign up to ExpressVPN's 2-year plan, working out at $5.35 per month ($149.70 up front), and gain 100 entries for its Dare To Dream competition. You don't just get the chance to experience the football trip of a lifetime, you get class-leading privacy protection as well. ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there, is super fast, can protect up to 8 devices, and boasts a tonne of great features. With the 2-year plan you also get a 4 months of extra protection for free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

So, what prizes are on the table? ExpressVPN is offering a premium Tottenham Hotspur matchday package for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest on Saturday 19 April 2025. Along with two top-drawer seats, you'll also be treated to food, drink, locker room access, entertainment with former players, and more.

The winner will also get a private VIP tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a Spurs legend, exclusive signed merch, and either a Dare Skywalk or F1 Drive experience.

ExpressVPN will throw in a free Aircove Go router, to help you stay secure on your travels, as well as covering flights to London, three nights accommodation, and £500 spending money – all this is for one lucky winner, and an even luckier guest of their choice.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

How to enter

The competition is open to new ExpressVPN subscribers from all over the world. Simply head to ExpressVPN's Tottenham Hotspur page and select a plan of your choice.

Subscribing to a longer ExpressVPN plan will grant you more entries to the Dare To Dream competition. The 2-year plan includes 100 entries to the draw, the 1-year plan includes 20 entries, and the 1-month plan includes 5 entries.

ExpressVPN's pricing structure is different for this competition, with plans featuring entries costing more than new plans without. The 2-year plan works out at $5.35/£4.27 per month ($149.70/£119.33 up front), the 1-year plan works out at $6.25/£4.98 per month ($99.95/£79.68 up front), and the 1 month plan is $12.95/£10.32. The 2 and 1-year plans both come with an additional 4 months of protection for free, and all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The price of ExpressVPN without entries to the competition remains at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front) for those still looking to subscribe but at an unaffected price.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

What does ExpressVPN offer?

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there and ranks third in our overall VPN list. It's also one of the best VPN for beginners thanks to its easy to use apps and software.

It's fast and good for streaming, unblocking all your favorite streaming sites and boasts class-leading privacy and security. ExpressVPN is one of the first leading VPNs to adopt post-quantum encryption so you can rest assured that your personal information will be protected from third-parties.

You can protect up to 8 devices on one plan and ExpressVPN has over 3,000 servers in 105 countries worldwide. What you pay for is what you get, as ExpressVPN includes a load of features at no extra cost. It has recently introduced Identity Defender, which offers ID alerts, ID theft insurance, and data removal.

Credit Scanner is another recently introduced feature which provides real-time credit activity monitoring. If you're planning on travelling soon, then ExpressVPN might be for you thanks to the release of its new eSIM, holiday.com. It combines on-the-go connectivity and global coverage with privacy and security, and is currently included for free with all ExpressVPN plans.