Tottenham Hotspur sign star VPN partner to shore up leaky defence

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have announced a partnership with ExpressVPN, one of the best VPN services. The deal is ExpressVPN's first global partnership in football, and the two-year strategic deal will see ExpressVPN become the club's Official Digital Privacy Partner.

To celebrate the announcement, ExpressVPN is offering Spurs fans an exclusive offer on its VPN plans. Users who sign up for a 24 month plan throughout November will get an additional 6 months of protection for free, working out at $4.99 per month, tying in with its first-ever Black Friday VPN deal.. Users who sign up for a 12 or 24-month plan for the remainder of the partnership will receive an additional 4 months of protection for free.

ExpressVPN will see its branded content run through the club's social media channels, as well as in-stadium LED branding. ExpressVPN will work closely with Spurs to integrate its digital privacy and security products throughout the club and across its networks. In addition to this, ExpressVPN have launched a brand new Tottenham server location, which will improve the load distribution and deliver faster connection speeds to users in the area – and for those in the know, it's also a perfect way to watch the Premier League with a VPN.

ExpressVPN is great if you're new to VPNs. Its apps are easy to use, with a simple interface. It offers excellent privacy, it's able to unblock tons of global content, and has locations in over 100 countries worldwide. Plans start at $4.99 per month, including 6 months additional protection for free.

"Tottenham Hotspur FC is a true innovator in the sporting industry, and has one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world. At ExpressVPN, we pride ourselves on being innovators in digital privacy and security," said Anit Khemka, Chief Marketing Officer at ExpressVPN. "This partnership signifies a key milestone in our mission to build a safer, freer internet for all – home and away."

"The partnership isn't just about aligning with one of the Premier League's finest teams – it's about bringing together our shared values of innovation, resilience, and global community," said Lauren Hendry Parsons, Director, Communications & Advocacy at ExpressVPN.

"Spurs fans and ExpressVPN users alike know the importance of trust, protection, and reliable performance – and we're here to deliver that." She added that ExpressVPN is committed to championing cybersecurity and privacy for Spurs fans worldwide, highlighting the importance of internet freedom, protection, and accessibility, and delivering high-quality, seamless online experiences no matter where fans are.

Are other VPN companies doing this?

This is ExpressVPN's Premier League and football debut, with this partnership its first steps into the sporting world. NordVPN, arguably ExpressVPN's biggest competitor, has also collaborated with England's top football teams.

In December 2023, NordVPN announced a partnership with then Championship side Ipswich Town – a parallel that won't be missed by those who watched inglorious defeat before the international break. Ipswich are now in the Premier League and, along with Tottenham, are one of two top-flight clubs who have a VPN partnership allowing fans to protect their privacy online. NordVPN also partnered with EPL giants Liverpool back in 2018 – although this is no longer the case.