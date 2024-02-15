One of the top password managers we've tested is 60% off — how to get it

We're just days away from the official Presidents' Day date, but that's not stopping retailers from offering epic Presidents' Day sales right now. One of the best deals today comes from Keeper, which makes one of the best password managers we've tested.

Currently, Keeper is taking 60% off all plans via our exclusive Keeper Security promo code. (It's the first code on the page). That's the biggest percent-off discount we've seen from Keeper, which usually offers 50% off discounts. After coupon, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 1-year plan for $14 (was $34.99) or a Keeper Family plan (five users) for $30 (was $74.99).

Keeper password manager: 60% off all plans @ Keeper

Keeper is a password manager with top-notch security. It's fast, full-featured, and offers a robust web interface. For a limited time, Keeper is taking 60% off all plans via our coupon code. After coupon, you can get a 1-year plan for $14 (was $34.99) or a 1-year Family plan for $30 (was $74.99). Family plans allow for up to five users. To get this coupon, check out our Keeper Security promo code page. (It's the first offer on the page).

If you have multiple passwords, you'll be glad to know that Keeper is one of the best password managers we've reviewed. In our Keeper password manager review we found the service to be dependable, inexpensive, and very secure. Although Keeper has a free tier, we recommend upgrading to the paid plan as it offers everything in the free plan plus syncing across unlimited devices on all platforms, secure record-sharing, priority 24/7 support, and emergency access for family members in case you are ever incapacitated.

Keeper relies on AES 256-bit encryption to secure data on its servers and on your devices. Your data is only ever unencrypted on your device after you enter your master password. That means if Keeper's servers were to ever be hacked, your data would remain secure.

We also like Keeper's Security Audit which gives you an overall security score based on all your passwords and color-codes each one red, yellow or green. The Keeper mobile app also does an excellent job of bringing over most of the functionality from the desktop and web interfaces to your mobile.