Glastonbury 2025: Can a VPN help get tickets?

It's that time of year again, and the mad rush for Glastonbury tickets is on. General admission tickets go on sale Sunday, 17 November, at 9AM GMT, with hundreds of thousands of people in the digital queue – and using one of the best VPN services may increase your luck.

Many people will be thinking of setting up multiple devices to increase their chances of success, but this may be counterproductive. Organisers have stated that you must stick to one tab/device per IP address, and having multiple devices and/or tabs linked to one IP address could see that address blocked.

So is there a way of getting round this rule? And can a VPN help?

How a VPN can help you

Let's be clear from the start: using a VPN will not guarantee you tickets, but it may allow you multiple attempts.

VPNs give you a new IP address, meaning all your devices' addresses will be unique and can access the Glastonbury ticket site, and any VPN will do the job.

You can use one device with your home Wi-Fi network as normal, but any other devices will require a VPN connection. If your phone is one of your devices, then we recommend switching off Wi-Fi and using mobile data, as this will give you a different IP address to devices connected to your home Wi-Fi network.

Many VPN providers will generate one IP address for use across all your sessions, so you need a greater number of devices to increase your chances. However, if you are limited to a small number of devices, then ExpressVPN may work better for you. ExpressVPN generates a new IP address for each session, so every new tab you open has a new IP address. This will allow you to have multiple IP addresses on one device.

What if there are multiple people in my house?

If you live in a shared house with friends or family, you might all try and purchase Glastonbury tickets – but because you're all on the same Wi-Fi network, this could cause problems.

Everyone in the house attempting to purchase tickets will need to use a VPN to ensure a unique spread of IP addresses. You can purchase up to six Glastonbury tickets in one transaction, so you'll want as many people as possible having a go.

The number of devices that can connect to a VPN varies between providers, so it's important to find the product that best fits your needs. If you know there are a lot of devices in your house then a VPN service that offers unlimited simultaneous device connections, such as Surfshark or Private Internet Access, will be more suitable. NordVPN and Proton VPN both offer protection for up to 10 devices, so these would be perfectly fine for households with fewer devices.

Do you need to pay for a VPN?

If you don't already have a VPN subscription, then yes, you would need to purchase a VPN. Many of the top providers, including the cheapest VPNs, offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on plans. Whilst we'd strongly recommend protecting your devices all year round, you can claim a refund if you'd rather not keep the product.

You could also subscribe to one of the best free VPNs, as these will mask your IP address just as well as the premium products. However, not all free VPNs offer protection for multiple devices, so if you're going down that route, you would need to subscribe to a free VPN on each individual device.

In summary

Using a VPN will not guarantee you those gold dust Glastonbury 2025 tickets. But if you have multiple people in your house trying to get them or want to use multiple devices to maximise your chances, then connecting to a VPN is the best way forward.