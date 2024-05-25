Lightning Memorial Day deal! Amazon has MacBook Air M2 for lowest price ever

It's Memorial Day weekend, and the MacBook deals are rolling in quickly. However, none of them come close to matching the value of this Amazon deal.

Right now, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) is on sale at Amazon for $829. That's $170 off and the cheapest it's ever been. In fact, it's $20 under Best Buy's $849 price, which I also think is a solid deal. At the time of this writing, Amazon states the deal is 17% claimed, so don't snooze on this deal that's selling out quickly.

You might be thinking — why would I buy an M2 MacBook Air when it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M3? Well, the M2 is still a very powerful processor and it's a tremendous value for students, budget-minded Mac fans, or anyone who wants a Mac for well under $1,000.

In our MacBook Air M2 review we said this laptop "delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price." Weighing 2.7 pounds and measuring 0.44 inches thick, the MacBook Air M2 is pretty much the ultimate portable laptop. But don't worry, Apple didn't compromise on performance. Apple's M2 chip easily handled us opening dozens of Chrome windows, uploading files and editing photos simultaneously in our tests. If you're a career photo or video editor, you'll appreciate the increased power of the MacBook Pro M3, but for everyone else, the MacBook Air M2 offers more than enough power.

The MacBook Air M2's 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) screen is also bright and vibrant, making it an excellent device for watching movies. In our tests, we saw very accurate colors and a peak brightness of 495 nits.

You'll be able to use this device for a long time on a single charge, too. We averaged more than 14 hours out of this MacBook while testing. In terms of ports, the MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports and a headphone jack.