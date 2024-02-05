Hurry! This RTX 4060 gaming laptop is currently over $200 off

If you’re in the market for a solid gaming laptop that won’t obliterate your bank balance, there’s currently a sweet deal on a respectable Gigabyte model that ticks a lot of boxes for its price point.

Right now, the Gigabyte 16-inch G6 KF Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for $881 at Amazon . This portable PC normally retails for $1,099, making for a cool saving of $218. That’s a chunk of change that will bag you a number of the best Steam games if you want to treat yourself after taking advantage of this discount.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $881 @ Amazon

For well under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

While Amazon/Gigabyte isn’t exactly giving the G6 KF away, if you pick up this laptop, your money will go quite a long way. The combination of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and Intel Core i7 13620H CPU is nothing to be sneezed at, and is a strong enough graphics card and processor pairing to ensure 60 fps gaming should very much be in the sights of this system.

A Full HD (1920 x 1200) 16-inch screen that boasts a speedy refresh rate of 165Hz also hits the sweet spot in our book, while 512GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a pre-installed copy of Windows 11 is pretty much what we’d expect at this price tag. Port selection isn’t a letdown either, and we’ve seen far more expensive laptops sport less connectivity options than the trio of USB 3.0 ports the Gigabyte G6 KF boasts.

One thing to consider, though, is how you intend to use this laptop day to day. If you’re someone who uses a laptop mostly at home to game, the 16-inch form factor and hefty 5.07 pounds weight won’t be an issue. Yet if you regularly take your laptop to an office or on regular commutes, the size of the G6 may make it slightly awkward to transport.