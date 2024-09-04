Tangerine's discounted NBN 100 plan is here to sweeten up your internet bill this September

Looking for a cheap NBN alternative to one of the big three telcos? Meet Tangerine. Planted in 2014, Australia's citrus-filled ISP piggybacks off the Vocus network, which provides the fibre for other well-known telcos, such as Dodo and iPrimus.

But what the fruity provider doesn't have in common with these telcos is some seriously impressive prices, with huge savings on offer across its NBN plans. Right now, you can grab Tangerine's NBN 100 plan for AU$65.90p/m for the first six months, knocking a massive AU$120 off before the price increases.

Not only does this price reach a considerable low for the 100Mbps speed tier — which averages at AU$91.01p/m — but the cost is on par with several NBN 50 plans, making it even more attractive. This means you could be getting double the speeds for a whole lot less, which is music to our ears.

But if you want to nab this deal, you better act fast. This offer is only available for new Tangerine customers who sign the dotted line before 30 September 2024.

Tangerine | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$65.90p/m (for six months, then AU$85.90p/m) Tangerine's Speedy NBN 100 plan is one of the cheapest of the plans we monitor. Advertising 100Mbps during the busy evening hours, and at just AU$65.90p/m for the first six months, you'll save AU$120 before the price increases to a modest AU$85.90p/m. In our review, we gave the telco 4 out of 5 stars, due to its affordability and maximum download speeds. And if you wish, you can bundle a home phone line for an extra AU$10 p/m or a mobile sim starting from AU$22p/m for 12GB on the 4G network — what a ripper deal. Total minimum cost: AU$65.90 | Total cost for first 12 months: AU$910.80 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,030.80

Often when dissecting the best NBN 100 plans, the most common issue is a slight speed discrepancy, as most plans average 98.76Mbps. Thankfully, Tangerine advertises the theoretical maximum download speeds of 100Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm.

But now with speed claims aside, let's get to the juicy stuff — Tangerine's referral bonus program. If you get connected and find yourself enjoying the service so much so that you refer Tangerine to a friend, you'll score an additional AU$25 discount on your NBN bill — which means you could pay AU$40.90 for a month on your new plan. Plus, your mate will score AU$25 off their first month too, so it's a win-win. All you'll need to do is provide your unique referral code and have them enter it at checkout.

It's also worth mentioning that Tangerine's plans don't come with a modem as standard. If you want to add a modem to your plan, it'll cost you AU$169.90 upfront for an Eero 6+ device or AU$129.90 if you opt to go with a Netcomm CF40 WiFi unit. If you want to set up a mesh Wi-Fi system, you can also select the Netcomm NF20Mesh large pack, which comes with two satellite extenders for AU$439.90.

If you're keen to check out more of Tangerine's affordable NBN plans, you can view them in the widget below: