VPN Black Friday deals 2021: what we expect to see

Even though it's still weeks away, we're already seeing Black Friday deals cropping up. While VPN providers perhaps aren't quite as engaged with the shopping festival as Walmart, Amazon and the like, it's still very possible to bag yourself a tasty VPN Black Friday deal.

In the coming weeks we're likely to see prices drop further, but in the meantime, here we'll be answering any questions you have about the best VPN Black Friday deals, rounding up any bargains available right now, and why you might want a VPN deal in the first place

VPN Black Friday deals are harder to predict than the famous retail sales that happen around Thanksgiving, and as such we can't be sure that we'll see huge savings from every provider.

However, we're near-guaranteed to see some providers offer massive savings, and as we get closer to the time, we'll update this page with every cheap VPN bargain we can find.

Right now, there are already some great early deals on offer. If you're looking for a subscription to ExpressVPN, we'd say buying now is a reasonable tactic since the premium provider is notoriously unswayed by seasonal sales. If you're willing to go with a smaller provider to save money, though, we'd probably hold out until the end of November.

If you just want to see what each provider's got on offer, simply click the quick links below to head through the provider websites. If you want to learn a little more about each service before you choose, just keep scrolling and see which of our highlighted deals catches your eye.

Today's VPN deals ahead of Black Friday

Image Surfshark | 2 years | $2.49/mo | 81% off

If you want to spend as little as possible but still get a truly premium VPN, Surfshark is your best bet. Currently on offer for only $2.49 a month on a two-year plan, this deal ensures you'll get maximum value and performance. View Deal

Image VyprVPN | 2 years + 1 year FREE | $1.81/mo | 86% off

VyprVPN is usually great value at under $2.50 a month, but right now the provider is offering a massive discount. At just $1.67 a month for three years, it's a proper bargain, and that includes a year free plus 30 simultaneous connections. View Deal

Image NordVPN | 72% off | 3 months FREE | $3.30/month

Nord's current deal is offering 72% off its longest plan, including a generous 3 months free. Thanks to the fact Nord will get you access to tons of streaming services anywhere, is verified zero-logging and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, this is well worth checking out at just $3.30 a month. View Deal

Image StrongVPN| 60% off 1y plan | $2.66/mo | FREE cloud storage

A contender for 'most improved', StrongVPN is an excellent choice no matter the price – but this Tom's Guide exclusive deal is great. At just $2.66 a month on a 1-year plan (just $31.99 all-in), it's not a huge commitment, and you'll also get 250GB of FREE SugarSync cloud storage thrown in. View Deal

Image Hotspot Shield | 3 years | $2.49/mo | 75% off | EXCLUSIVE

Speedy provider Hotspot Shield performed well in our last round of testing and delivered excellent performance. What's more, the provider is offering Tom's Guide readers an exclusive deal. Bag three years of Hotspot Shield for just $2.49/pm, with no renewal hikes plus a 45-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

Image ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off | FREE cloud backup

ExpressVPN isn't one of the cheapest services, but it certainly is the best – and right now it's offering a special exclusive deal to Tom's guide readers. As well as three months free, you'll also get 1 year of cloud backup from Backblaze absolutely free. It's a deal not to be sniffed at. View Deal

Image Private Internet Access | 3 years | $2.08/mo | 83% off

PIA offers 10 simultaneous connections, which should be plenty to cover all of your household's devices, and it's also great for torrenting. Plus, if you go for a longer subscription, PIA offers one of the best deals as you'll pay just $2.08 a month on the three-year plan. View Deal

Image CyberGhost | 3 years + 3 months FREE | $2.25/mo | 83% off

If you don't mind signing up for three years at a time, this CyberGhost deal is offering incredible savings on a great streaming-focused VPN. What's more, this appears to be a semi-permanent pricing change, so this $2.25/mo price could be around for the long run. View Deal

VPN Black Friday deals FAQ

What makes a good VPN Black Friday deal? As you'd expect, the best of the best are priced accordingly – for example, the unrivalled ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than others at $6.67 a month. However, if you're willing to settle for a less powerful but still perfectly usable VPN, you can save a lot. It's also worth considering how long you want to commit for. Last year, PureVPN's five-year deal was incredible value – just $1.31 a month – and while that's a pretty long-term commitment, it's unbeatable when it comes to price. We expect PureVPN to offer something similar this year. The alternative is a deal like last year's IPVanish VPN Black Friday deal, which offered a year for $3.25 a month, or a single month for just $5.00.

Why do you need a VPN? In short, a VPN is a tool that can help you maintain anonymity online. It reroutes your traffic away from your Internet Service Provider's (ISP) servers and through its own private, encrypted servers. This means your ISP can't track what you're doing online. Also, each time you connect, your IP address changes. This makes it much harder for sites to track and locate you, meaning it's less likely for a detailed profile of your activity to build up. These are often sold to advertisers and marketers to show you 'relevant' products. One of the most popular VPN uses is for unblocking streaming sites. Netflix, for example, shows different content to people in different countries. By connecting to a UK VPN server, for example, you can watch UK-exclusive titles from anywhere in the world. You can learn more in our detailed what is a VPN article.

Should I buy now? As mentioned above, it depends on the sort of VPN you're looking for. If you have your heart set on ExpressVPN, we'd say to bag a subscription now. Express rarely offers any sort of seasonal discounts, meaning you might just end up VPN-less for a month before you end up paying the same price. Right now, VyprVPN's deal is incredible value, and we can't see it getting much cheaper than it already is. We've also had word that NordVPN will be offering a good Black Friday deal come October 27, so keep your eyes peeled for that. However, we've seen some mid-range providers like PureVPN drop their price to nearly $1 a month, so if you're looking for an incredible deal on a perfectly usable product. holding out for a few more weeks might be worthwhile.

What should your VPN be able to do?

For the full gamut of VPN features, we highly recommend going for one of our top providers mentioned in our best VPNs guide. They'll keep you private, unblock streaming services, and also keep your Internet connections lightning fast.

However, some VPNs offer unique features that are popular with some users. For example, ProtonVPN isn't the best Netflix VPN (although it's rapidly improving), but it offers features like Secure Core, which routes your connection through ultra-secure servers in locations like Switzerland.

If you're looking for secure cloud storage, going with a provider like IPVanish or StrongVPN is a good idea. Again, they're not great streaming VPNs, but they're secure, and also give you access to SugarSync for a cheaper price than SugarSync alone.

VPN Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2021: what to expect in the next month

Traditionally, VPN providers didn't tend to max out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and preferred to offer a range of discounts year-round (or not, as is the case with ExpressVPN).

However, now that VPNs are becoming more mainstream, a huge amount of people are searching for VPN Black Friday deals looking to buy, so it'd be foolish not to offer some.

We haven't got the full amount of deals active yet, so we predict this page will be growing by the day as even more providers ramp up the savings, looking to entice privacy-conscious shoppers to sign up and save their cash.

All we can say is that we've got finger on the Black Friday pulse, and as soon as a fresh deal crops up, you'll be able to find it right here.