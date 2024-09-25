You can now buy the brand new AirPods Max USB-C — but you should get the Lightning version instead

During Apple's Glowtime event, we saw a whole host of new AirPods models and features, including the AirPods 4 and the hearing aid features for the AirPods Pro 2. There was also a surprising unveiling of a new pair of AirPods Max, with a USB-C port instead of a Lightning socket.

Was there anything else new with the latest version of the AirPods Max? Apart from some fresh color options, the internals remain exactly the same as those found in the model released in 2020. And although the "new" version is available to buy from a range of different retailers — the older Lightning variants have subsequently been reduced. So you get fundamentally the same audio performance for much, much less cash.

AirPods Max: Was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

Apart from the color options and the USB-C port on the right earcup, the Lightning version of the AirPods Max is identical to the latest version. Grabbing them instead will save you $120.

Price check: Best Buy $529 | Walmart $479

No matter the AirPods Max you buy, you'll find yourself with a pair of super premium headphones with some great features. The active noise canceling is still amongst the best in the business, blocking out a whole load of sound that might otherwise disturb you morning commute.

The sound quality is immense as well, with a surprising neutrality to the sound signature. Those looking for loads and loads of bass will find themselves better served with something like the Sony WH-1000XM5, but most people are going to have a great audio experience with the AirPods Max.

They are an expensive pair of headphones, that's for sure, but this deal makes one of the best pairs of noise-canceling headphones a whole lot more affordable — and a better buy for those on a budget than the now more expensive USB-C version. Buy the Lightning model and save yourself some cash, unless you really like USB-C ports.