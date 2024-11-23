Not a typo! This pair of Sony noise cancelling headphones is only $60 right now for Black Friday

Sony is always near the top of the pile for headphone makers. Sony cans are always highly rated; from the top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 and their matching high price tag to affordable models, you can rely on Sony to offer good sound.

Currently, Amazon has one of the most insane deals we've ever seen on the Sony WH-CH720N that sees them selling for $60. These headphones typically sell for $149. However, with a coupon, you can get them for another $14 off the already reasonable sale price. That's $90 off the regular price, which is a huge discount.

Sony WH-CH720N over-the-ear headphones: was $149 now $60 at Amazon Click the coupon to save an extra $14!

These Sony WH-CH720N offer some solid noise cancelation and excellent sound quality. They don't provide the same fine detail as the more expensive WH-1000XM5 model, but at a fraction of the price, these are more than good enough for most music listeners.

The high-quality noise cancelation makes these headphones stand out at this price. You don't often see a pair of over-the-ear headphones with noise cancelation for only $60 from a respected brand like Sony. That's exactly what you get with this deal, though.

If you think over-the-ear headphones are too heavy, give these a shot. Sony says they're only 192g, which is the lightest wireless headphones with noise canceling it has ever offered. The lighter weight will make wearing them for extended periods more enjoyable, which is perfect for those long flights.

Speaking of long flights, these promise up to 35 hours of battery life, so you can wear them for days without worrying about charging them. And they have quick charging that lets you get around one hour of playback with three minutes on the charger.

Sony's fantastic Processor V1 is included with this affordable headset, which offers natural vocals, clear sound and balanced tuning. At $60, these are the types of features you don't expect to see, but that's exactly what you get with this Amazon deal.