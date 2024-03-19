Bose QC Ultra headphones just dropped to record-breaking low price

The high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which we gave a near-perfect 4.5 rating to, have just hit an all-time low price ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Anyone seeking high-end audio performance from their over-the-ear headphones will enjoy these, especially at their current all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the Bose QC Ultra headphones on sale for $379, which is $50 off the regular price. That’s a 12% discount. More importantly, this is the first substantial discount we've seen for this pair of high-end headphones, so they’re absolutely worth buying if you like having the latest and greatest without paying full price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Sandstone%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1L489%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $429 now $379 @ Amazon

Currently available at their lowest price ever, these headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $50 off. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6554464&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-ultra-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6554464.p%3FskuId%3D6554464&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$379 @ Best Buy

In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we were fond of the modernized design, immersive audio experience, and impressive active noise cancellation. When the ANC is turned up to max, hearing anything from the outside world is almost impossible. In fact, we estimate that 95% of the outside noise is blocked out with the Bose headphones on, which is nothing short of impressive.

The battery life is solid, with an estimated lifespan of up to 24 hours. Though using the immersive audio features drops the lifespan to about 18 hours, it's still in the same range as its main competitors. For recharging, you can expect to get about 3 hours with 15 minutes on the charger.

If spatial audio is a major selling point for you, we found that the Bose QC Ultra offered livelier sonic presentations than Apple or Sony, so you can expect the best of the best in that regard. (Check out our AirPods Max vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones comparison to see how they stacked up against each other).