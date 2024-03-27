Listen up! Some of Klipsch's best speakers are 50% off — but you have to act fast

Klipsch is offering deals on two of its best speakers — The Fives Powered Speakers and the Reference Next R-605FA Atmos Speaker — this week on Amazon.

Usually The Fives would set you back almost $1,000 for the pair, but for a limited time you can get the Klipsch The Fives Powered Speaker System for $499 at Amazon. The same is true for the Reference Next R-605FA tower speaker on sale for $569 — usually it's $899 per tower.

Klipsch The Fives Powered Speaker System: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FKlipsch-Powered-Speaker-System-HDMI-ARC%2Fdp%2FB08KYNYJ8D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $969 now $499 @ Amazon

Klipsch has changed the game with these bookshelf powered speakers. With a half-dozen connection options, you can connect your TV, PC, smartphone and vinyl player all simultaneously. They're highly versatile and at this price, very tempting!

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6451606&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fklipsch-the-fives-powered-speakers-with-hdmi-arc-walnut%2F6451606.p%3FskuId%3D6451606&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Best Buy

Klipsch Reference Next Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09P9T28F8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $569 @ Amazon

If you want to really soup-up your audio arsenal, Klipsch's Reference Next Speaker offers 400W of power with a top-firing speaker, 6.5-inch TCP woofers and Klipsch's new 90° x 90° Tractrix Horn. You'll need to pick up two of them to balance out your soundstage, but at this price, that's certainly doable.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crutchfield.com%2FS-g9pLKgt4m5f%2Fp_714R605F%2FKlipsch-Reference-R-605FA.html&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="crutchfield.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$569 @ Crutchfield

While these are two very different speakers, they're both very good at what they do. Both come highly recommended and, at this price, likely won't be around for long.

Klipsch The Fives is all about offering a simple-to-setup bookshelf speaker system that's versatile enough to work as both computer speakers and TV speakers, simultaneously, thanks to both its USB audio in and HDMI port. Of course if you want use them as a traditional set of Bluetooth or turntable speakers, those options are available as well.

The Klipsch Reference Next R-605FA is all about powerful spatial sound. It requires an AV receiver with Dolby Atmos processing to work properly, but with 400W of power behind it and a top-firing speaker for spatial audio, it really kicks.

While Klipsch's The Fives are a great entry system, the Reference towers are what you'd want to buy once you're serious about your home theater system — just be aware they're sold one at a time, so you'll need to pick up two of them for a properly balanced soundstage.

Looking for more speaker suggestions? Check out our guides to the best Bluetooth speakers and our round-up of the best Sonos promo codes.