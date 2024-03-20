I test headphones and these are the 7 headphone deals I'd buy in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If you're looking to pick up some new headphones without breaking the bank, we've got good news. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, and there's up to 35% off some of my favorite sets, including pairs from Anker, Jabra, and Bose.

For example, the Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones are just $249 at Amazon right now, saving you $100 on the regular price. Meanwhile, my favorite workout earbuds are are 20% off as you can currently pick up the Jabra Elite 8 Active for $160 at Amazon.

But with so many discounts around, it's hard to tell which are actually worth your money. I've been reviewing headphones since 2016, so to help you out, I fired up the Amazon price checking tool CamelCamelCamel and found the 7 headphone deals I'd actually buy right now.

Amazon Big Spring Sale over-ear headphone deals

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSoundcore-Cancelling-Headphones-Comfortable-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB08Q8C3LHT%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $86 now $55 @ Amazon

Anker have a habit of releasing high-quality products at affordable prices, and the Life Q30 are no different. Even before this 35% discount, they were great value, offering active noise cancellation (ANC), a transport noise cancellation mode for when you're traveling, and 40 hours of battery life. Plus, they're designed to sit comfortably on your ears for hours.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $348 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are my daily drivers and I've been impressed with how comfortable they are over extended periods. I wear them for work calls, to listen to music and podcasts, and to block out background noise, and I like that you can use the app to customize the sound profile.

Bose QuietComfort: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CN9GXC2R%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The first set of headphones I reviewed were the QuietComfort 35 and I've never forgotten just how much I loved them. I wore them all day and never got a head or earache and I only switched away once Bose discontinued the replacement earpads. The QC range has fantastic noise cancellation and this set has a transparency mode and a wind block feature.

Amazon Big Spring Sale earbud deals

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB098XYHJDP%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $150 now $129 @ Amazon

These AirPods-style earbuds offer something Apple's don't — fitness tracking. Each bud has sensors to track your steps, heart rate, and workout while you listen to your favorite songs or podcasts. They're an ideal option if you don't need a wrist-worn tracker all the time, and they last 9 hours and up to 30 hours with the case. Plus, they come with ANC with Indoor, Travel, Sports and Adaptive modes.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Buds-Pro-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0B1N7SGMZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $139 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are like Apple AirPods Pro, but for Android smartphones. They're officially designed for Google's Pixel phones, but they work with any Android device, and <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-buds-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">during our review, we were impressed with the tight integration with Google Assistant. And we liked the Volume EQ feature to boost the audio's detail even at lower volumes.

Jabra Elite Active 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJabra-Elite-Active-Comfortable-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CB9563MB%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $159 @ Amazon

I was so impressed with these earbuds, they've topped our list of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-workout-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best workout headphones. The ShakeGrip design helps them stay in place, even during exercises like runnnig or burpees, and the HearThrough transparency mode is extremely effective at helping you keep aware of your surroundings while outside. They play well with iPhones and Android phones, and they're IP68-rated for water resistance.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Personalized-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0B4PSQHD5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

If you're after the power of Bose's noise cancellation but don't want over-ear headphones, these are your best option. They're IPX4-rated for sweat resistance, last six hours per bud, and a 20-minute charge gives you an extra two hours of playback. And, as you'd expect from Bose, the audio quality is fantastic, and the buds have headtracking tech for the new Immersive Audio feature.

These are some of my favorite headphones, but if you're more of a Sony fan, then you'll be happy to know that there are Sony headphones and speakers on sale right now at Amazon for as low as $96.

Or if you're after more recommendations, with my Fitness Editor hat on, I've found the top fitness deals that are actually worth your money too. There aren't a lot of weights in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, so you may be better off at Walmart, where there are huge discounts on Chris Hemsworth's Centr equipment.