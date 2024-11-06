Bose QuietComfort headphones are $150 off ahead of Black Friday — they're the best noise-canceling headphones for travel

You're really spoilt for choice if you want a pair of noise-canceling headphones right now — although that list does collapse if you want something that's great for travel. Most of the options have enormous carrying cases and don't fold up enough to be truly "travel friendly".

There are some, however, that fold small enough and feature protective cases compact enough to leave enough room in your suitcase for that extra pair of underwear that you definitely need. Bose makes some excellent options in this segment, and the very best can be found at a great price at the moment. The Bose QuietComfort headphones are available at Amazon with a $150 discount for the new lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $199

They might not have the construction or the immersive sound modes of the Ultra headphones, but the mid-range Bose headset is an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. The ANC is still amongst the very best, and they fold super small to make it easier to take them with you when you travel.

Bose adds more goodies in the box for those who like to travel as well. There's an airplane audio adapter so that you can watch your in-flight movies without having to use the dreadful provided ear-destroyers (you know the ones). They can be used cabled in case the battery runs out, and you get an emergency four hours of battery life out of a quick ten-minute charge.

The headline feature of any Bose headphones is the ANC though. Perfect for blocking out the noise of aircraft engines or busy buses, the QuietComfort headphones keep the outside world out when you want to be left alone. Need to talk to a flight attendant so that you can grab a fresh glass of... something? Activate the "aware" transparency mode and get the outside world played over your headphones so that you can converse with people.

There's only one issue — you can't turn the ANC off. You have to make do with the noise canceling or the aware mode, so you don't get the battery benefit of turning them off. Considering you get 24 hours it's not horrific, but there are headphones that last longer on a charge.

In the end, though, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones for travel, and this deal makes them cheaper than they've ever been. Want to see how much extra you can get off Bose gear? Check out these Bose coupon codes to see how much you can save.