Huge Nintendo Switch weekend sale has games from $4 — here's my favorite 13 deals

February is shaping up to be a great month for Switch deals. Although Nintendo’s Jumpstart January sale is over, a ton of new deals have hit the (digital) shelves and there are some seriously great savings to be had here on some top titles.

My pick of the bunch is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince for $47 at Nintendo . I personally can’t get enough of this game — it takes the monster-catching gameplay of Pokémon and enhances it with a more in-depth story and interesting twists on the battle system. There’s also a ton of unique creatures to find, and you'll need to power them up by fusing monsters together to find the best combinations. I’m currently 15 hours into this game, and I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the content that’s on offer here.

There are plenty more great deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my top picks. I've also included some Nintendo Switch game deals at other retailers. Plus, don't miss the top deals in Best Buy's flash sale.

Nintendo Switch deals

Switch games: deals from $4 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $4.49 at the Nintendo Store. Games like Little Nightmares, Venba, Final Fantasy and more are included in this sale.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon

One of the best games on Switch, Super Mario Odyssey is discounted to $46. Super Mario Odyssey is a game that packs in more imaginative mechanics than a dozen lesser platformers combined. It's pretty much an essential purchase for Switch owners.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans. Plus, there's a meaty free demo if you'd like to try the game out before buying.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: was $59 now $47 @ Walmart

This slightly different take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $56 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought after console. While most of its early life was plagued by Switch shortages, it's gotten easier to find a Switch console in stock these days. Just keep in mind that because of its popularity, Switch deals (on the console itself) are extremely rare. In our Nintendo Switch review, we said this is "a fantastic console for all kinds of gamers."