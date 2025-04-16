Sony's XM4 and Bose's QuietComfort headphones are both on sale for $100 off — but which should you buy?

Sometimes the best way to get flagship performance is to look at the older models that are still on sale. That way, you'll still get excellent performance, but you won't have to break the bank to get it.

At the moment, two models from Bose and Sony have just hit excellent deal prices at Amazon. The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are down to $248 at Amazon, while Sony's WH-1000XM4 are now just $249 at Amazon after a $100 discount.

So now you've got options. Both have ranked among the best headphones at some point, but which should you choose?

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM4 are an excellent pair of headphones that stand up to the competition even now, after they've been dethroned by the XM5. Compared to the QuietComfort, they deliver better battery life and better sound, but while they have very good ANC, it's not quite as good as the Bose.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $248 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones have excellent ANC, and they're a very comfortable set of cans. When you compare them to the Sonys, however, they fall down in a number of areas. They don't sound as good, and their 24-hour battery life is supremely disappointing. If you want the edge in ANC then these are the cans for you.

My faithful college companion

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When I went to study for my master's at College, I needed a pair of headphones that I knew would carry me through. I spend hours and hours umming and ahhing over what headphones I should buy, and I landed on the Sony WH-1000XM4.

I made the right choice. They got me to and from college and the library, and accompanied me to lengthy writing sessions both and home and away.

The ANC blocked out the noises of loud undergraduates screaming and shouting as they hurled insults at each other in the library. It blocked out the disturbing sounds of trains and buses, making my commute a whole lot more tolerable than if I wasn't wearing them.

They survive even to this day, making my sister's life a whole lot better after I sent them to her when my headphone collection grew. And grew. They've been one of the best purchases I've ever made, and I recommend them to anyone, no matter what price they are.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why are they better than the Bose?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm of the opinion that the Sony option beats out the Bose cans in almost every measurable metric. They sound much better, with great low-end grunt and more detail in the highs.

I'd much rather listen to hours upon hours of my favorite death metal in the Sony WH-1000XM4 than I would the QuietComfort headphones. The latter don't sound bad by any stretch of the imagination, but the XM4 demonstrate much better sonic control.

Battery life is another key improvement in the Sonys. You get 30 hours of listening time in the XM4, giving you ample time to get some music into your ears between charges.

The Bose, on the other hand, can only give you around 24 hours of battery life — nowhere near as many. You can't even turn the ANC off for more staying power; you can only switch between ANC and transparency mode.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

There's more customization on board the XM4 as well in the Sony app. You get more EQ sliders, and more ANC modes. There's even one (that you'll also find in the newer and far more expensive Sony XM5) that changes the ANC potency depending on where you are.

It uses the GPS to find your location, and then you can set the ANC. What the ANC to change when you get to the metro station? Set it in the app, and when you get there it automatically changes.

Sonys touch control is better, with the extra added bonus of the instant transparency mode switch. Lay your palm on the left earcup, and the music pauses and transparency mode boots up so that you can chat to a bus driver or a shop clerk. Nothing like it on the Bose, Unfortunately.

Where Bose beats Sony

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There is one area where the Bose outperform the Sony WH-1000XM4 — and that's noise canceling. ANC has always been Bose's greatest strength, and the QuietComfort Headphones are no different.

The ANC is excellent on both, but the Bose just manage to sneak over the line in noise blocking ability. Subways are silenced, buses melt away and offices are but whispers.

But the Sony are so close in ANC performance that the one advantage the Bose have is all but negated.

Look, the Bose are a good pair of headphones. We liked them in our 4-star review, and the noise canceling is very good. But at this price, where they're both reduced at the same time, you should choose the Sony.

I would choose them all over again in a heartbeat — and you should too.