AirPods Pro 2 plummet back to lowest ever price — but that's not the only big Black Friday AirPods deal

Apple's AirPods are generally very expensive, especially if you're after some of the more premium models like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max. Thankfully, there are often sales around the year that make them more affordable.

None of those times are better than Black Friday, and we've got a great deal on both at the moment. The AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest price of $169 at Best Buy, for example. If you want the over-ear option, then you can also find the AirPods Max for $449 at Amazon with a massive $100 saving. It's not even Black Friday yet!

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best noise-canceling earbuds that money can buy, with top-class ANC. I particularly like the way they sound, with a lovely neutral sound signature. This is their lowest price ever, with a massive $80 discount.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The over-ear AirPods Max are Apple's top-of-the-line headphones, and they're loaded with flagship features. They're great for spatial audio with Apple Music, and the noise canceling is excellent as well. We have seen these slightly cheaper in the past, but $100 is still a solid saving.

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of my favorite in-ear buds. They're comfy for one, with loads of different options in the box to make sure you can dial in the fit so that its perfect for you. I also love their more neutral sound signature, which doesn't put any emphasis on any one frequency band.

The best bit is the noise canceling though, which still ranks amongst the very best. To get the most out of it you need to make sure you get a solid seal in your ear, but thankfully Apple makes that super easy. There's a fit checker, which makes sure that your earbuds are placed and fitted in your ear correctly. Once finalized, you can enjoy the noise canceling and block out loads of the outside world.

The AirPods Max are another great pair of headphones, although they're over-ear. That means you get some excellent sound with a very wide soundstage, but they're a little more cumbersome than the in-ear alternatives. The noise canceling is similar to the AirPods Pro 2 though, and they're a very comfortable pair of headphones thanks to their deep earpads.

These savings have all appeared before Black Friday is here properly, making for a great way to save some money. In fact, you may well find it easier to find stock now rather than over the deals event, as fewer people will be looking to spend. Of course, we reckon there are going to be more epic deals over Black Friday itself — so stay tuned for Tom's Guides full coverage.