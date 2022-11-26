Cyber Monday 2022 sales in Australia — date and what deals to expect

Both early Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 28) sales are underway in Australia right now, meaning a full weekend of deals and discounts to look forward to for savvy punters. We're talking a bonanza of bargains to be had on a huge variety of products, from the latest smartphones and televisions, to appliances like vacuums and coffee machines.

As the name implies, Cyber Monday itself will focus a bit more on tech items, so you can expect to find amazing savings TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones and more as the likes of Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Dell, Google and more slash prices on their most sought after products.

That said, you have to act fast — once the Cyber Monday deals are out of stock, they're gone. Below you'll find our top early Cyber Monday deals which you can nab for yourself right now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) LG G2 77-inch Evo Gallery Edition OLED TV | AU$8,995 AU$6,590 (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,405) The LG G2 is the company's most premium OLED TV of the year, offering a brighter, more dynamic display, along with premium design and excellent gaming features. The 'Gallery' part of the name suggests it should be mounted to the wall and displayed like the work of art it is. The LG G2 is available at its biggest discount with this 77-inch model and with more great savings other sizes. 65-inch AU$4,995 AU$3,260 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,735)

55-inch AU$3,695 AU$2,430 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,265)

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) | AU$1,749 AU$1,499 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) Sure, the iPhone 14 is out now, but if you want to save some money you could opt for the still-great iPhone 13, which is now discounted by AU$250 in the 512GB model. Discount applies to the Midnight (opens in new tab), Red (opens in new tab), Blue (opens in new tab), Green (opens in new tab) and Starlight (opens in new tab) colour options.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$4,839 AU$2,699 (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,140) The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 sports a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a gaming contender despite its slender frame. Buy direct from Lenovo and save AU$2,140.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 | AU$449 AU$259 (opens in new tab) (save AU$190) Sony's WF-1000XM4 are the best wireless buds on the market, and while they're usually very expensive, you can pick them up now at their lowest price since last Black Friday. Boasting excellent sound and unmatched noise cancellation, you can get these top-tier buds from Kogan now for only AU$259. That's a saving of AU$190.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) | AU$399 AU$199 (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is last year's model, but truth be told, the new 5th-gen isn't all that different given how much more expensive it is. If you can live without a slight increase in battery life, skin temperature sensors and a sapphire display, we recommend getting this heavily discounted smartwatch instead. Also on sale the same price via The Good Guys (opens in new tab), Rebel Sport (opens in new tab) and JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab).

What to expect from Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday kicks off this year on November 28 and ends as that day comes to a close. An online-only sales event, Cyber Monday will see a wide selection of deals focused (for the most part) on tech items such as phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, headphones, gaming consoles, computing peripherals and more. It's our experience that the items listed above are the ones which usually receive the steepest discounts on Cyber Monday.

And, because it's s connected to the Black Friday sales from a few days earlier, a significant chunk of the deals from that event will likely carry over to Cyber Monday, so it's worth keeping an eye on any Black Friday deals hubs you find.

Beyond tech products, it's also common to find Cyber Monday discounts onkitchen appliances, such as air fryers, and coffee machines. On top of this, mattresses tend to get huge price reductions as the sale weekend comes to and end, so if you're in the market for one, then now's the time to buy.

In-store Cyber Monday events

Cyber Monday is traditionally an online sales event, so we don't expect many retailers to hold many in-store sales events for the big day. As mentioned earlier, some Black Friday deals will likely carry over from the weekend and may be advertised as Cyber Monday deals, but most will save the best deals exclusively for online shoppers. We recommend staying at home at scoring the best Cyber Monday deals online.