The Garmin Forerunner 945 is over 40% off for Black Friday — here’s why it’s worth buying over newer running watches
Save $210 on this great Garmin sports watch
It’s been more than five years since the launch of the Garmin Forerunner 945, and two watches have superseded it in Garmin’s range — the Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 965. However, with the Garmin Forerunner 945 is reduced to just $289 in the Walmart sale, it’s still worth buying ahead of a raft of newer watches.
I’ve been testing the best sports watches for several years and while the Forerunner 945 lacks some of the features you get from newer devices, it’s still an excellent sports tracker, and has features like offline maps you rarely see in watches that cost less than $300.
The Garmin Forerunner 945 is one of the best Garmin Black Friday deals available right now, because you won’t find a better sports watch for less than $300. The Forerunner 945 offers reliable sports tracking, long battery life and insightful training analysis, plus color maps and music storage.
There’s a lot of upsides in getting the Forerunner 945, the main one being that outrageously cheap price — the Garmin Forerunner 955 will cost you $450 even in sales right now, while the Forerunner 965 is over $500. The 945's core sports tracking experience is still similar to the newer watches, and while it doesn’t have all of Garmin’s latest training analysis features, it still delivers useful insights to help you judge your workload.
There are undoubtedly some downsides to getting an older watch like the Forerunner 945. It doesn’t have an AMOLED display, dual-band GPS or the latest version of Garmin’s optical heart rate monitor. It’s also not getting regular software updates from Garmin, and is unlikely to get them in the future. However, as you'll see in our Garmin Forerunner 945 review, we called it "one of the best sports watches for endurance athletes."
When you look at the competition at the Forerunner 945’s reduced price of $289 you’re not going to find features like offline maps. This was once Garmin’s top Forerunner watch, and still stands out when compared to newer mid-range or entry-level watches. It’s an accurate and insightful triathlon watch with a lightweight design and week-long battery life even if you’re training heavily. It is, in short, an awful lot of watch to get for just $289.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.