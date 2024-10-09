The Garmin Epix 2 is reduced by $350 right now for Prime Day — better value than the Fenix 8?

The Garmin Fenix 8 launched recently and there's no doubt it's a better watch than the Garmin Epix 2, with upgrades including an improved heart rate monitor, a range of sizes and a built-in flashlight.

However, the AMOLED version of the Fenix 8 is also considerably more expensive than the Epix 2, which also has an AMOLED screen and has been kept up to date with Garmin’s top sports and smart features.

I've been looking out for the Epix 2 in sales since the Fenix 8 launched, and Amazon hasn't disappointed this Prime Day, with the white titanium version of the watch with a sapphire screen reduced by $350 to $549.

Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

This $350 saving on the Garmin Epix 2 is a great deal on a terrific AMOLED sports watch. Although the Epix 2 is an older model, it has all of Garmin's key sports tracking and smart features, and offers a much more affordable alternative to the new Fenix 8.

The Garmin Epix 2 first came out in January 2022 and has been superseded by both, the Garmin Epix Pro and Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED, but Garmin has updated the Epix 2 regularly and it has all of Garmin’s key software features.

It doesn't offer a built-in flashlight or the range of sizes you get with the Epix Pro and Fenix 8, or indeed the diveproof design and mic and speaker on the Fenix 8, but if those features aren't essential to you, then the Epix 2 is great value.

I'm a huge fan of the watch and used it for a year after its launch, running four marathons with it. This deal is on the sapphire version of the watch that I used, which has a titanium bezel and a sapphire crystal screen, making it more durable than the base steel model. A key feature you only get on the sapphire model is multi-band GPS tracking, which is exceptionally accurate on the Epix 2.

The only thing that might make me hesitate on this deal is that the Epix 2 has dropped to $499 on Amazon before, and might do so again for Black Friday. If you don't want to take that risk, however, $549 is still a great price for such a good watch.