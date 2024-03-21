Forget Amazon, the best Garmin smartwatch deals are on REI — 3 deals I'd buy right now

Move over Amazon, REI has its own spring sale going on and it's just as legit, especially if you're in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch. In fact, three of my favorite models are on sale, including one "near-perfect" model.

For those not looking to spend too much coin the fantastic Garmin Instinct 2 is on sale for $249. On the higher end, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is marked down 33% to $599.

REI Garmin smartwatch deals

Garmin Forerunner 255: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F216791%2Fgarmin-forerunner-255" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $350 now $249

The Forerunner 255 has since been replaced by the 265 but the upgrades are minimal, aside from a brighter, touch-sensitive display. More importantly, the 255 boasts a 14-day battery, multisport tracking, accurate GPS, Garmin Pay and plenty of health sensors.

Garmin Instinct 2: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F211696%2Fgarmin-instinct-2-gps-watch" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $300 now $249

One of my all-time favorite Garmin wearables is also "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts," as noted in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-instinct-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="rei.com"">our review. This brightly-colored bad-boy is tough-built with 28 days of battery, reliable GPS and lots of fitness tracking tools. If Electric Lime is too much for you, it also comes in Graphite.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F211628%2Fgarmin-epix-gen-2-sapphire-multisport-gps-watch" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $900 now $599

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is among the priciest fitness-focused smartwatches available, so it's nice to see a sizable discount offered. There's much to like with a large, bright display, tons of tracking tools, truly epic battery life, and a decent serving of smart features. An attractive metal bezel adds to the Epix Gen 2's appeal, however, the device is on the chunky side.

Want more Garmin smartwatch deals? Say no more: Top-notch models, including the Forerunner 55 and Venu 2, are still discounted via Amazon, for the time being. Amazon also has solid deals on wearable tech from Samsung and Google.

Here are some of our other favorite Amazon Big Spring Sale bargains on the best wearable tech and fitness gear.