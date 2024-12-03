Samsung AR glasses just tipped for unveiling alongside Galaxy S25 at Unpacked next month

A recent report from Korea has indicated that Samsung intends to unveil a new wearable product at the next Galaxy Unpacked.

While the main focus will be on the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy Ring 2 and One UI 7 it appears there may be a surprise reveal in the form of new AR glasses.

This news comes to us from a report from a Korean news outlet, originally spotted by X user @Jukanlosreve. However, it should be noted that we won't be getting a full release just yet. Instead, Samsung intends to unveil either an image or video of the prototype of its augmented reality glasses during the show. Hopefully, we will also get more information about a potential release date as well.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It's also reported that Samsung will be introducing the Extended Reality (XR) platform, the software that will be installed in the glasses, later this month. The report mentions some interesting aspects of the glasses design. First, they will resemble normal sunglasses and only weigh around 50 grams, which matches the patent that we had previously seen. Think more Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and less Apple Vision Pro.

Samsung has reportedly been working with Qualcomm to develop the product since February. The glasses are expected to be equipped with payment functions, likely a form of Google Wallet, as well as gesture and facial recognition that utilize an AI to work. And we expect seamless connectivity with the best Samsung phones.

Releasing AR glasses is an interesting move, and would help to build up the Samsung ecosystem alongside the Galaxy Ring and phones. So far it looks like Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 23, so we will have to wait until then to see how accurate this report is.

More from Tom's Guide