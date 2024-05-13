What is the Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress and should you buy it in Memorial Day sales?

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt mattress combines conforming support with sumptuous Tempur foams to create soothing pressure relief. Right now, there's $200 off the Tempur-Adapt Pro, plus up to $300 worth of accessories at Tempur-Pedic.

The ProAdapt is the mid-point in Tempur-Pedic's pressure relieving Adapt mattress line, with a supportive cushioned feel that makes it one of the best mattresses for minimizing aches and pains. It's also a versatile mattress, as the four firmness options and choice of an all-foam or hybrid design means it suits a wide range of sleep styles.

Tempur-Pedic doesn't offer the evergreen sales we see from some other sleep brands, so while this deal might look small on paper, it's actually a decent saving. But should you shop this Memorial Day mattress sale before it disappears? Let's explore if the Tempur-ProAdapt mattress is right for you...

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress: overview

Pros Impressive pressure relief

Four firmness options available

Strong motion isolation Cons Can sleep hot

Edge support is lacking

Average sleep trial and warranty

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt mattress has been designed to provide next level pressure relief, with adaptable cushioning that cradles the joints to reduce aches and pains. Available in four different firmness options – including a hybrid version – side, stomach, and back sleepers can all appreciate the rejuvenating support of the ProAdapt.

The pressure relief is the focal of the Tempur-ProAdapt, but bed sharers will also appreciate the strong motion isolation that prevents a restless partner from disturbing you in the night. And at 12 inches tall with a sumptuous feel, there's a touch of luxury to the ProAdapt.

Sitting in the middle of the Tempur-Adapt range, the ProAdapt is a premium bed, with an MSRP starting at $2,899. The Memorial Day sale takes up to $400 off the ProAdapt (although most sizes are only reduced by $200) and you'll get $300 worth of accessories. If you're after a mega saving, this might seem a little small, but for Tempur-Pedic, $200 off and free accessories is a good offer.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress: Price & trials

The Tempur-ProAdapt is the middle option in the Tempur-Adapt range, sitting between the more affordable Adapt and the sumptuous LuxeAdapt. It's a premium bed, and while infrequent Tempur-Pedic mattress sales offer the occasional discount, we rarely see more than $300 off.

Tempur-Pedic gives a 90-night mattress trial and a 10-year warranty with the Tempur-ProAdapt. These aren't terrible benefits. 90 nights is a shorter period than the 100-night sleep trial that's become the industry average, but it's still just enough time to get to know your new bed.

However, the ProAdapt is a luxury mattress, and these are extras we'd expect to see on mid-range to budget beds. In comparison, Saatva mattresses are a Tempur-Pedic competitor, and come with a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

Tempur-Pedic does offer free white glove delivery of the Tempur-ProAdapt, meaning it will be delivered and setup in a room of your choice (and your old mattress will be removed at the same time). However, there's a $175 returns fee, which is unusual, as returns are often free (although Saatva does also charge for returns – $99).

Twin MSRP: $2,899

$2,899 Twin long MSRP: $2,899

$2,899 Full MSRP: $3,249

$3,249 Queen MSRP: $3,399

$3,399 King MSRP: $4,099

$4,099 Split king MSRP: $5,798

$5,798 California king MSRP: $4,099

$4,099 Split California king MSRP: $5,798

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-ProAdapt mattress: from $3,099 $2,899 plus $300 worth of accessories at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is knocking up to $400 off the ProAdapt for Memorial Day, but you'll only get that discount on the split sizes; all other sizes are $200 off. You'll also get $300 worth of accessories with your purchase. Simply add what you want to your cart, enter code 300FREE, and $300 will be deducted (off eligible items, which includes most accessories). This isn't a huge deal in comparison to the 50 and 60% off sales of other brands, but it's among the best we see from Tempur-Pedic, and it probably won't last long.

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress: Design & materials

All-foam model available in firm, medium, and soft firmness options

Hybrid model available in medium feel

Cool-to-the-touch cover is removable and washable

The Tempur-ProAdapt is a 12 inch luxury mattress from Tempur-Pedic. It's available in four sleep feels: soft, medium, medium hybrid, and firm. Depending on the firmness option you choose, the construction of the mattress differs, but all options contain the Tempur Advanced Relief material, designed to offer increased pressure relief for a more rejuvenating sleep.

All Tempur-ProAdapt mattresses feature a cool-to-the-touch cover which is removable and washable to keep you fresh overnight. And regardless of build, Tempur-Pedic has added ventilated foams to all the ProAdapt range. Tempur-Pedic mattresses do have a slight reputation for sleeping hot, which these cooling properties are intended to combat – we'll discuss whether it works below.

The ProAdapt is the middle option in the Tempur-Adapt range. The Adapt is shorter (11 inches) and has reduced pressure relief, plus fewer feel options – and a smaller price tag. The LuxeAdapt is the tallest in the range (13 inches), it has the most support, and it's the most expensive. However, while the LuxeAdapt is available in soft, firm, or medium-hybrid, it isn't available in medium all-foam.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress: Support & comfort

Range of firmness options cater to a variety of sleep positions

Motion isolation is excellent

Temperature regulation and edge control could be improved

Available in four different firmness options (including a hybrid design), the Tempur-ProAdapt will suit a wide range of sleep styles. The soft feel will be best for side sleepers with a lightweight build, who will benefit from the pressure relief of the tall cushioning. Side sleepers should also get on with the medium-hybrid, which Tempur-Pedic describes as softer than the medium all-foam.

During our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review, our testing panel found the medium feel is best for back sleepers, so we expect something similar with the Tempur-ProAdapt. The firm feel, on the other hand, should appeal to stomach sleepers and back sleepers who prefer a harder support. Reviews indicate the firm is pretty firm (around an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale).

The focus of the Tempur-ProAdapt is pressure relief. The mattress is cushioned yet supportive around the body, adapting to your shape to take pressure off the joints for reduced pain. If you tend to wake up with an aching shoulder or hip, the ProAdapt is designed for you.

Due to the use of dense Tempur-Pedic foams, the ProAdapt provides impressive motion isolation for couples. The thick foams absorb movement, so it can't travel from one side of the bed to the other. Good news if you share a bed with a wriggler.

However, while Tempur-Pedic has taken steps to increase breathability, temperature regulation does appear to be an issue for the ProAdapt. If you sleep hot, expect some clammy mornings. In addition, the edge support is lacking, with the bed sinking at the sides. The medium hybrid does perform better in this area, but it might still be an issue for those with reduced mobility.

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress: should you buy it?

Buy the Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress if...

✅ You've been eyeing up Tempur-Pedic mattresses but waiting for a good deal: This isn't one of the biggest savings we expect to see this Memorial Day, but Tempur-Pedic is never as generous with the deals as other mattress brands. $200 off plus $300 worth of accessories is close to the best offer we've seen on this bed.

✅ You have joint pain: The Tempur-ProAdapt is all about pressure relief, promising exceptional cushioning that allows you to take the weight off at the end of a long day. Just make sure you choose the right feel to suit your sleep style, to take advantage of that support.

✅ You like a lot of choice: With four different feels available, the ProAdapt allows you to select a firmness that's perfect for your sleep style. And if the ProAdapt doesn't appeal to you, there's also the Adapt and LuxeAdapt to consider.

Don't buy the Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress if...

❌ You sleep hot: Tempur-Pedic has taken steps to improve the overall temperature regulation, but the cushioned foams that provide the adaptable pressure relief of the ProAdapt also tend to hold onto heat. Our best cooling mattress guide has better options for those who sleep hot.

❌ You need good edge support: Pushing against the side of the mattress can give a helping hand when getting out of bed in the morning. However, the weak edges of the ProAdapt are liable to sinking, meaning those with limited mobility might struggle to maneuver off the mattress.

❌ You appreciate premium extras: The ProAdapt is a premium bed, so it's a shame that the extras don't live up to the price tag. A 10-year warranty and 90-night trial would be good for a budget mattress, and while the free white glove delivery is appreciated, the $175 returns fee is frustrating.

The bottom line

Using dense Tempur-Pedic foams to cradle the body and reduce pressure on the joints, the Tempur-ProAdapt provides rejuvenating sleep for those who suffer from aches and pains. Four firmness levels (including a hybrid option) ensure this mattress can suit a range of body types and sleep styles, but hot sleepers might find the cooling lacking. Still, if you're interested in trying the ProAdapt, now is the time to buy – Tempur-Pedic sales are infrequent and this deal won't last long.

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress: alternatives

Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress: from $1,595 $1,395 at Saatva

The Saatva Loom & Leaf is a close competitor to the Tempur-ProAdapt, providing soothing pressure relief from an all-foam build. Saatva is offering tiered discounts for Memorial Day, with $200 off orders between $875 and $1,999, $300 off orders between $2,000 and $2,999, and $350 off orders between $3,000 and $3,499. The queen fits in this middle bracket, and is down to just $2,095. Learn more with our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review.