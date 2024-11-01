What is the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress and should you buy it in today’s flash sale?

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress is our top memory foam mattress in our best mattress round up, offering a great blend of comfort and support that will suit a variety of sleepers. And today, a queen size is the cheapest we’ve ever seen at $599 at Nectar, in the Daylight Savings Flash Sale.

Standing out for its all-round performance, the Nectar Classic features in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, offering excellent pressure relief and plenty of cushioning comfort. But what’s it like to sleep on, and what can you expect from this mattress?

With the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon, many brands are already starting to offer good deals and discounts, but this Nectar flash sale reduces prices even further. Read on to discover whether the Nectar Classic is right for you, and if you should take advantage of the best price we've ever seen.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Overview

Pros: Cushioning with plenty of pressure relief

Sleeps cool for an all-foam bed

Excellent motion isolation Cons: Lacks support for heavier sleepers

Edge support could be better

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam is a well-balanced, mid-range mattress that suits a wide range of sleepers. Although there is plenty of contouring and cushioning support, you won’t sink as far into the Nectar mattress as with some all-foam offerings, meaning our testers felt well-supported in all sleeping positions.

As you’d expect from an all-foam mattress, motion isolation is excellent and it’s a great choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. It also sleeps surprisingly cool for a memory foam mattress, but we did find edge support a little lacking.

However, our testers did feel that the Nectar Classic was a little lacking in lumbar support for back sleepers, and it’s likely that heavier sleepers won’t feel adequately supported. But for the cost of the mattress, the Nectar Classic is hard to beat.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Price & Trial

At full price, the Nectar Classic is an upper mid-range mattress. But the good news is that it’s never sold at full MSRP and there’s always a Nectar mattress sale going on. Nectar has up to 50% off mattresses, meaning you’ll normally be able to pick up a queen mattress for $649. Today’s flash sale knocks the price down even further, with a queen at $599.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here are today’s flash sale prices:

Twin: $349 (MRSP: $1,063)

$349 (MRSP: $1,063) Twin XL: $549 (MRSP: $1,130)

$549 (MRSP: $1,130) Full: $599 (MRSP: $1,436)

$599 (MRSP: $1,436) Queen: $599 (MRSP: $1,563)

$599 (MRSP: $1,563) King: $849 (MRSP: $2,020)

$849 (MRSP: $2,020) Cal King: $849 (MRSP: $2,020)

$849 (MRSP: $2,020) Split King: $1,098 (MRSP: $2,259)

You can also add in a reduced price bedding bundle (sheets, cooling pillows and mattress protector) worth up to $898. A queen bedding bundle is reduced from $599 to $159. Nectar extras are generous as well. You’ll get a full year’s sleep trial, along with a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress: Was from $1,063, now from $349 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam makes it into our best mattress overall guide, best mattress for side sleepers, and best memory foam mattress. Today's Daylight Saving Flash Sale takes a queen size down to the lowest price we've ever seen at $599 (was $1,563).

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Design & Materials

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress is 12” high and has five layers

The mattress has pressure-relieving memory foam and responsive support foam for spinal alignment

Structure is provided by eight inches of foundational foam

The Nectar Classic is the brand’s entry-level memory foam mattress and the updated version of its original Nectar Memory Foam mattress, and we rated it as the best memory foam mattress this year.

Starting at the top, there’s a cooling top cover with cooling fibers to help promote airflow. The cover has an antimicrobial treatment applied for a healthy sleep surface. Up next is a one inch layer of pressure-relieving memory foam that contours to the body and gives some sinkage. This is backed up by three inches of responsive support foam to promote spinal alignment.

(Image credit: Nectar)

The main foundation of the mattress is provided by an eight inch layer of foundation foam. This not only gives the mattress structure, but also reduces motion transfer. The mattress is finished off with a durable shift-resistant fabric cover that stops any layers from shifting out of place.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Comfort & Support

Nectar rate the Nectar Classic Memory Foam at 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Particularly suited to side sleepers

Heavier sleepers will probably need more support

In our original Nectar Memory Foam mattress review , we rated the mattress at 6.5-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale and we’d expect this updated version to sleep similarly. This is a medium firm mattress, but there is still some sinkage around the shoulders and hips to prevent pressure build up.

Because of this, we rate the Nectar Classic Memory Foam as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers , with ample cushioning and enough firmness to keep the spine aligned.

Lighter weight stomach sleepers might also find this mattress supportive enough, but we expect the majority of people who sleep on their front won’t. Instead, we’d recommend they look at one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers to find a mattress with more support – likewise, heavier bodies probably won’t have enough support either and could find their hips sinking too far into the mattress.

Some back sleepers may enjoy the Nectar, but our tester felt that the mattress sank a little under the lower lumbar region, which could throw the spine out of alignment. But, in fairness, the vast majority of testers who tried the bed felt that it was extremely comfortable from the off.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Should you buy the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress?

Buy the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress if…

✅ You want a good balance of softness and support: The medium firm feel of the Nectar is firmer than many all-foam mattresses, but its cushioned build still provides ample pressure relief. It's a good middle ground for those who want a bit of a foam 'hug' but hate feeling trapped inside their mattress.

✅ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: The Nectar Memory Foam absorbs motion well, but that's expected from a memory foam mattress. It does mean though that you shouldn’t be disturbed by a restless partner.

✅ You want an all-foam mattress that keeps you cool: We awarded the Nectar 4 out of 5 for temperature regulation, with the cooling cover keeping even our hot sleeping tester comfortable overnight. It can't compete with the best cooling beds , but most people should avoid the sweaty nights that can plague all-foam beds.

Don’t buy the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress if…

❌ You sleep on your front or are of a heavier build: The Nectar doesn’t have enough support at the hips for stomach sleepers or those of a heavier build, and these sleepers could end up with their spines sinking out of alignment.

❌ You want a luxurious mattress: The Nectar Classic provides a strong all-round performance, but it can’t compete with the premium luxury of mattresses such as the Saatva Loom & Leaf.

The bottom line

If you want a reasonably priced memory foam mattress (particularly today) that’s a great all-rounder, the Nectar Classic is hard to beat. Side sleepers in particular should really enjoy this mattress and it’s also a great fit for those who don’t want too much sinkage from their mattress.