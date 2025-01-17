What is the Casper Original mattress and should you still buy it in 2025?

The Casper Original Mattress was the brand's entry-level memory foam bed, until it was usurped by the newer Casper One. Although it's been replaced, you can still get the Original Mattress from $895 at Casper, with a queen priced at $1,295. But is it worth buying?

Most of our top choices in this year's best mattress guide are boxed, and Casper is sort of a pioneer in creating mattresses that are rolled and delivered to your doorstep. The Casper Original was introduced as the brand's signature model (hence the name) until it was replaced by a new line-up of beds in 2024, including the Casper One.

However, the Casper Original is still available, but should you buy it in 2025? Here, we'll take a look at the price, design, and comfort of the Casper Original to see whether it's the right mattress for you. If you decide this isn't the bed you want, be sure to check out this month's mattress sales to explore your options.

The Original Casper Foam Mattress: Price and Trial

When the Casper Original Mattress was first introduced, it was sold at an MSRP of $895 for a twin and $1,295 for a queen. Casper mattress sales, such as the Black Friday 2023 mattress deals, saw the Original reduced by 10%, meaning a queen was knocked down to $1,165.50.

However, when it was replaced, the Original was tucked away in the mattress clearance section of Casper's website. At this point, it was reduced by up to a massive 50%, but each purchase was final sale and non-returnable. This isn't unusual for a past-season design, and for such a massive discount, we might be able to overlook the lack of extras.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

Flash forward to 2025, and the Original is now back to its original price but — it's no longer final sale, meaning you can buy the mattress without fearing that you're stuck with it if you don't like it. The downside? The Original is much more expensive now that the final sale mark as been lifted.

While the Casper Original is now returnable (for free, we might add) and comes with a 10-year warranty, it doesn't seem to be subject to Casper's standard 100-night trial. So, it's unclear just how long you have to return the Original Mattress. It's unusual that there is no sleep trial for a returnable mattress, as the best mattresses in a box tend to have sleep trials that last at least 100 nights.

Casper Original Mattress: from $895 at Casper

Currently full price, a queen size Casper Original Mattress will set you back $1,295. With no final sale notice, it does appear to be returnable... but the details of your sleep trial are up in the air. We recommend waiting around for the next sale, when you can get a better price even if you do sacrifice returns.

The Original Casper Foam Mattress: Design and materials

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

The Casper Original is an 11" thick all-foam mattress with three layers of memory foam. Like the layout of the best memory foam mattresses, each foam layer provides a different benefit to your comfort.

The top layer consists of Casper's trademark AirScape Foam (perforated for better airflow), while the middle layer is zoned to provide firmer support at the back and hips with softer cushioning for the knees and shoulders. At the bottom you'll find a thick base foam to increase the overall support and enhance the durability of the mattress.

These layers are topped by a removable, machine-washable cover, which can help keep things clean. However, older Casper mattress models do potentially contain fiberglass as a fire retardant, so we recommend caution if you plan on taking the cover off.

The Original Casper Foam Mattress: Comfort and support

Despite Casper giving the Original a medium-firm rating, we found the bed to be medium-plush when sleeping on it for our Casper Original mattress review. This makes it one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, as the plushness cushions and relieves side sleeping pressure points in the shoulders and hips. The bed also had great motion isolation, making it perfect for bed-sharing couples.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Temblador)

However, the Original will be too soft to support back or stomach sleepers, while plus-sized sleepers (who weigh over 230lbs) will need something firmer for sturdier support. It also has a tendency to trap heat (common for memory foam beds) and we found the edge support quite weak. For firmer edge support and better temperature regulation, consider the coil-based best hybrid mattresses (Casper also makes hybrid models.)

Should you buy the Original Casper Foam Mattress?

Buy the Original Casper Foam Mattress if...

✅ You're a side sleeper: The Original's plush feel is great for cushioning your shoulders and hips.

✅ You share a bed: The dense foams of the Original Mattress do an excellent job at absorbing movement, so you shouldn't be disturbed by a restless partner.

✅ You don't mind waiting for a saving: As the Original is no longer in the main Casper mattress line-up, it's often heavily reduced. We're hopeful the up to 50% off sale will return, bringing back a bargain price for a big-brand bed.

Don't buy the Original Casper Foam Mattress if...

❌ You're on a tight budget: There are plenty of more affordable all-foam mattresses out there — turn to our best cheap mattress guide for our favorites, or check out our Zinus Mattress review for a cheap plush bed.

❌ You want a clearer return policy: The Original is returnable once more, but we're not quite sure how many nights you have to return it. In comparison, the 365-night trial impressed in our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review.

❌ You sleep on your back or front: The Original is much too soft to support the hips and lower back of stomach and back sleepers. For an all-foam mattress that suits these sleep positions, head to our Siena Mattress review.