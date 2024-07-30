The Saatva RX is $400 off in today's sales — but is that actually good value for money?

The Saatva RX is the brand’s specialist mattress for people with chronic back conditions and joint pain, and commands a high price tag. But right now, Saatva is offering up to $400 off the RX , taking a queen size down to $2,945 from the MSRP of $3,295. But is that a decent enough discount?

We know from testing the year's best mattresses that the best bed for you will be one that meets your sleep needs. And as a sufferer from lower back pain, I think the Saatva RX is a hard mattress to beat when it comes to features designed to provide soothing support.

However, even with the current discount, the Saatva RX is still an incredibly expensive mattress. The best time to buy the Saatva RX is during major sale events, like the upcoming Labor Day mattress sale in September, which is when we expect to see $400 off all sizes of the RX. That said, if your sleep is suffering due to back pain and you can't wait, this current deal is worth taking advantage of. Here's why:

Saatva RX Mattress

Was from: $1,995

Now from: $1,795

Saving: Up to $400 at Saatva Summary: During our Saatva RX mattress review, our lead tester found that her back pain was almost immediately improved by sleeping on the Rx. That's largely down to the Therapeutic Support Core, which enables the mattress to adjust to your body when you move, meaning that the back and lumbar region are supported at all times. That support is backed up by Saatva’s patented lumbar crown – a 1” strip of gel infused memory foam that sits in the middle of the mattress, directly under the cover, and provides superior lumbar support. Unlike the Saatva Classic, which is our tip overall mattress pick, the Saatva RX isn’t customizable and only comes in one firmness rating. Saatva describe this as ‘Supportive Plush’, but our testers rated it as a medium firm to firm (7.5-8 out of 10). The Therapeutic Support Core provides plenty of pressure relief across the shoulders, neck, back, hips and knees to the vast majority of sleepers, but it’s likely that lightweight side sleepers may find it too firm, with not enough sinkage to get any real relief from aches and pains. Edge support on the RX is excellent, allowing sleepers to spread out and use the full width of the bed. Saatva mattresses also sleep cool, due to the innerspring hybrid design that doesn’t use masses of thick foam layers. The only slight disappointment with the mattress is a little bit of motion transfer, so it might not be the best choice if your partner is a particularly restless sleeper. Price history: Although Saatva has frequent sales, these aren't so common in the summer months, when many brands also raise the MSRP on mattresses. This tiered money-off offer gives you up to $400 off the RX, with a queen reduced by $350 to $2,945 from $3,295. It's not the best Saatva sale we've seen this year, with all sizes of mattress being reduced by $400 for Memorial Day, but this is still a generous discount on a premium mattress. However, if you want to buy the RX at the best possible price, you're better off waiting for Labor Day in September. Benefits: 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, free white glove delivery

What mattress is best for back pain?

As you might expect, there’s no one size fits all answer to which mattress is best for back pain. But specialists now suggest that a medium firm mattress is usually the right choice. The best hybrid mattresses often feature highly when it comes to beds to help with back pain, with the combination of foam and coils providing the right combination of cushioning and support.

However, those with lower back pain may find one of the best firm mattresses a better option, as this will provide more support around the lower lumbar region where pain is situated.

Body type also plays a big part when it comes to choosing the right mattress. Sleepers need the right amount of support to keep the spine aligned, along with enough cushioning to prevent any pressure build up at pressure points. Whilst firmness is subjective, heavier and stomach sleepers will generally need a firmer mattress to keep the hips lifted and spine aligned, while average and lightweight sleepers will need more cushioning from a medium firm or medium mattress.