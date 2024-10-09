Should you buy a mattress during October's Amazon Prime Day? I’m a deals writer — here’s my take

As a deals writer for Tom's Guide's sleep team, I'm always on the lookout for the best deals on mattresses, scouring the web for the biggest savings on top brands. Mattresses are a highly competitive market and manufacturers are constantly slashing prices or using unique pricing models to attract customers. These discounts often go live around key moments in the calendar, usually major holidays.

But with mattress prices constantly in flux, it's tough to know when the best time to take the plunge is. It's no secret that Black Friday is the biggest mattress sale event — it takes place this year on November 29. However, we usually see sales running in the days and weeks leading up to the big day. That includes Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also known as October Prime Day, which is happening now.

You could find some gems within the Prime Day mattress deals, but many of the best mattress brands are running rival sales that are much more enticing — Nectar, Sleep Number, Brooklyn Bedding, and Bear, to name a few. Keep reading to find out why you should shop for mattress deals outside of Amazon Prime Day instead.

What deals can I find in Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's own deals are generally nothing to write home about. You'll find bargain prices on budget mattresses, including items from Amazon's own Basics range and Zinus. While you may stumble upon a screaming deal for a Leesa or a Nectar (which has been the case this October Prime Day), generally these offers are for lower-end products that are more suitable for a guest bedroom than your main bed.

On the other hand, if you're looking for bedding or accessories like mattress toppers and pillows, Amazon Prime Day bedding deals offer a greater selection of deals, with name brands like Tempur-Pedic and Pendleton included in the mix.

Sleep Number is among the companies running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. (Image credit: Sleep Number)

Sleep brands running rival Prime Day mattress sales

Below are the Prime Day mattress deals that you won't find at Amazon but are very much worth your attention...

With all these sales, it's clear that the power of Amazon as a market juggernaut has made Prime Day an internet-wide sales event unto itself. As such, there's every chance you can pick up a bargain this Prime Day if you know where to look.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should I wait for Black Friday mattress deals?

It all depends on what you're looking for and if you care about finding the absolute lowest price as opposed to just a really good deal. Saatva will likely have a bigger dollar-off sale closer to Black Friday, and Tempur-Pedic is sure to discount its current line of mattresses, too. (They're not on sale for Prime Day.) However, if you're shopping for a Nectar or a Sleep Number, the deals you see now are likely as good as they're going to get, so there's no need to wait if you don't want to.

Just keep in mind that sleep brands tend to inflate MSRPs along with the amount of savings so while an item may have a larger money-off or percent-off discount, it's essentially a wash if the price has gone up, too. You'll want to bookmark our Black Friday mattress deals page, which we'll be updating as sales go live — with expert commentary on whether or not you're actually getting a good deal.