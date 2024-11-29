Shopping for a memory foam mattress? 3 I'd shop in today's Black Friday sales
There's big savings on top memory foam mattress brands like Nectar, Siena and Saatva this Black Friday
If you're looking for a mattress that makes you feel like you're in a cozy hug, then you need to check out these memory foam mattress deals. My top pick for all sleepers? A queen Nectar Mattress for only $551.65 at Amazon— one of the best deals we've seen this year.
You can find several memory foam models in our best mattress 2024 guide, with options to suit every sleep style. Below, I've rounded up all the best deals live today, from the firmer Siena to the squishy comfort of the Tempur-Cloud mattress, now 30% off at Tempur-Pedic.
Black Friday is here, which means all the best Black Friday mattress deals have arrived. Each deal I've picked will suit a specific sleep need, so you're sure to find the right bed for you. Read on to find my favorite discounts — and my favorite mattresses...
1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 now $296.55 at Amazon
The Nectar Mattress occupies the top place in our best memory foam mattress guide. Okay, that's the new model, which you'll find from $349 for a twin at Nectar in the Nectar Black Friday sale. But this older design used to be our favorite all-foam bed and it still delivers the gentle contouring and sturdy support we praised in our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review. Currently it's at a super low price on Amazon, with a queen just $551.85 (was $899). And you get a forever warranty and a 365-night trial.
2. Saatva Contour5 Mattress: from $1,895 now $1,495 at Saatva
With a dense 5lb foam core, the Contour5 is one luxurious mattress. In our Saatva Contour5 Mattress review we found this premium model offers a sumptuous feel that lives up to the high price tag; if you're going to splurge on a foam bed, make it this one. There's currently $400 off all sizes in the Saatva Black Friday sale, reducing a queen to $2,595 (was $2,995). Not quite the lowest price we've seen for the Contour5, but if you need a new bed now, it's still a good deal. The benefits are also premium, with free white glove delivery, a lifetime warranty, and a 365-night trial.
3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $529 now $189 at Siena
One of the best firm mattresses (especially for those on a budget) the Siena hasn't got the super-squishy sink of other all-foam beds. Instead, our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team agreed the sturdy support is best for back and stomach sleepers. Siena's evergreen sale has improved for Black Friday with a queen now just $379 — it's $769 at full price and usually sells for $399. You'll also get a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.
