Say goodbye to neck pain with 3 pillow deals for side sleepers, starting from $69.99

If you're a side sleeper who's prone to waking with a stiff neck, your pillow is likely to blame. A pillow with the wrong loft (height) can place your neck under pressure, leading to neck pain and headaches and disrupted sleep. To help banish neck pain, I've rounded up 3 of the best pillow deals for side sleepers from brands including Casper and Purple, starting from just $69.99.



In addition to investing in one of the best mattresses for your sleep needs and budget, your next port of call should be to ensure you're sleeping on the right pillow for your side sleeping position. The right pillow for you will be one that supports your neck, head and shoulders, aligning them with the rest of the body so that you can wake up the next day feeling well-rested and pain-free.

Today's top 3 pillow deals for side sleepers

1. Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology Double Pack: was from $298 from $238.40 at Casper

Casper takes the top spot in our guide to the year's best pillows . The medium-firm pillow has a blend of foam and fiber filling giving you enough cushioning while supporting your head and neck. It's also a great option for hot sleepers too, since Casper’s innovative snow technology combines AirScape foam and Heat Delete bands for excellent temperature control all throughout the night. Two sizes are available: standard and king. Under the current deal, you get a flat 20% discount when you purchase 2 pillows which comes with a 30-night trial, 1 year warranty and free shipping.

2. Beautyrest Fluffy Hotel Collection Luxury Goose Feathers pillows: was from $79.99 from $69.99 at Amazon

Made from a blend of goose 95% feather and 5% down which are known for their natural lush comfort, these medium-firm pillows provide good support to your head and neck while sleeping on your side. The materials used have been certified by the American Down and Feather Council to be hypoallergenic and skin-friendly. The 500 TC cotton cover makes the pillows soft to touch and breathable while the double percale layer with added polyester ensures that the feathers don't poke through. There's 13% off a queen pillow pack of 2 on Amazon, bringing the price down to $69.99.

Purple Harmony Pillow: was from $199 from $179 at Purple

Purple describe their Harmony pillow as the "greatest pillow ever invented," which is a lofty claim but our lead tester for our Purple Harmony Pillow review did rate it highly, especially for its uniquely responsive feel. That's down to the combination of Talalay latex and Purple's GridFlex Grid tech, which is encased in a cooling and moisture wicking stretch knit cover. There's 10% off a standard size pillow now, bringing the price down to $179 (was $199)

How to tell what pillow type you need?

Just like mattresses, there is no single pillow that will suit everyone. This is because we are different in terms of our body types and sleeping positions. Think about the sleep position you spend most time in. Once you know if you’re a side, back or stomach sleeper, the next step is to choose a pillow that is of the right firmness, loft and fill for your position.

A firm high-loft pillow will suit side sleepers since this would perfectly align their head and neck without placing the neck muscles under pressure. In contrast, back sleepers need a low-loft medium-firm pillow, while those who sleep on their stomach are best paired with a low soft option.