Is your New Year’s resolution to get better sleep? These 5 products will help

The new year has arrived, which means many of us will be making changes to improve our health and wellbeing. Sleep is a hugely important part of staying healthy, which is why we have selected five products, including the Layla Weighted Blanket, which currently has $100 off at Layla , which are designed to help give a calm and restorative sleep.

While our best mattresses for all sleepers can provide you the comfort and support required for your specific body type or sleep concerns (so don't forget to check out our monthly mattress sale where we track the lowest prices from all our favorite brands), there are plenty of other products you can to add to your bedroom set-up to enhance your sleep experience.

Read on to more find out about products that can help you get the great sleep you deserve…

1. Avocado Down Pillow: from $109 from $98 at Avocado

A down pillow offers both luxury comfort and plush support, and is naturally breathable and great for back and stomach sleepers in particular. This one from Avocado is crafted from ethically sourced, Responsible Down Standard Certified down and is covered in a 400-thread count, soft and breathable cotton case. You can also choose the firmness to suit your preferences from three options: soft, medium and firm (a firmer option would make this pillow a better choice for side sleepers). Avocado are currently offering 10% off, with a standard-size soft now down from $109 to $98.

2. Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow: $40 at Amazon

A knee pillow can transform sleep for those who rest on their side at night, as it helps correct posture, provides pressure relief and maintains body alignment. The Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow is made from cushioning and supportive 100% CertiPUR-US certified memory foam 1" and 2" inserts that are removable so you can adjust the pillow to suit you, while its ergonomic design helps reduce the pressure on your knees. It comes encased in a cool, soft Lulltra fabric cover that is machine washable. A Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow is now $40 on Amazon. This is lower than the current MSRP of $45 at Coop Home Goods.

3. Layla Weighted Blanket: was from $199 now from $99 at Layla

Weighted blankets, which offer a 'hug' feel that comes from their weighted fill, are no longer just a sleep accessory, as research has shown that they can help adults struggling with sleep disorders like insomnia. This one from Layla has a dual sensation cover, which means on one side you have 300 thread count cotton and on the other you get plush, soft polyester mink. The blanket, which is filled with high density microbeads, also comes in three weight options (15-, 20- and 25 lbs). With $100 off all sizes of the Layla Weighted Blanket (though at the time of writing the 15lbs option was out of stock), you can currently get a 20lb weight for $119 (was $219). Additional benefits include a 30-night trial and 5-year warranty.

4. Bearaby Tree Dreamer: $89 at Bearaby

If you're someone who needs complete darkness for an uninterrupted night's sleep, and wants your sleep products to have ethical and eco-friendly credentials, this cooling sleep mask from Bearaby is for you. The silky soft Tencel Lyocell fabric is Fairtrade International certified and biodegradable, and it's cool-to-touch and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for hot sleepers. The Tree Dreamer is currently $89 from Bearaby, though you might find it reduced during sale periods.