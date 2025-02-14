I'm training for the London Marathon — this is the mattress I'd buy for physical recovery this Presidents' Day
Save up to $1,477 on the Bear Elite Hybrid that turns body heat into recovery fuel
Like many other runners I'm quick to splash the cash on sports massages, nutrition products and tech that promises to boost my recovery between runs. Among this paraphernalia, the most important aspect of recovery can get underestimated — and that's sleep. In fact, the right mattress can transform your training efforts. And, in the Presidents' Day sale, you can now save up to $1,477 on the Elite Hybrid mattress at Bear and you'll get two cloud cushioning pillows for no extra cost, completing a dreamy sleep set up.
Designed with outstanding cooling and muscle recovery technology, I recommend the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress to hot sleepers and anyone with an active lifestyle. This hybrid mattress is an all-round quality bed with features comparable to this year's best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. It has three firmness options and a Celliant cover upgrade to suit different sleep styles, keep you cool and aid physical healing.
Investing in a quality, supportive mattress in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales can help you get those restorative ZZZs and boost your training efforts. Here's why we recommend the Bear Elite Hybrid...
Bear Elite Hybrid mattress
Was from: $1,893
Now from: 1,231
Saving: Up to $1,477 at Bear
Mattress summary: Alongside being our best cooling mattress of the year, we rate the Bear Elite Hybrid as one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy right now. It performed exceptionally across our testing for our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review, scoring 4/5 or above in all categories including temperature regulation, motion isolation and support. This means you can guarantee quality sleep night after night on the Bear Elite, which is pivotal to your performance and recovery during an intense training block. What's more, it has specialized technology that targets muscle recovery while you snooze. The optional cover is infused with Celliant. This is a synthetic fiber that converts body heat into infrared energy and reflects that energy back into the body where it improves thermoregulation, increases blood circulation and promotes oxygen supply in cells, which helps muscle tissues repair. These super fibers also wick away moisture, providing a cooler sleep experience for anyone who runs hot at night. You can get all this in a queen size for $1,629 now (was $2,505) or $1,499 (was $2,305) without the Celliant cover - that's a very fair price for a premium mattress.
Price history: You can almost always bag a great deal at Bear as evergreen monthly mattress sales knock at least 30% off the Elite Hybrid with two free Cirrus Cloud pillows included. However, the Presidents' Day Bear mattress sale is making that discount extra sweet, cutting 35% off. However, it's not as good as the exclusive 40% off we saw around Black Friday. Nonetheless, it offers stellar value on a top-performing mattress that can put your night sweats to bed and enhance your rest and recovery process.
Benefits: 120-night trial | Limited lifetime warranty | Free shipping and returns
Looking for other options? Try this...
Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,699 $1,299 at Saatva
We think the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is the best cooling mattress from the premium sleep brand, combining an impressive balance of climate control, muscle support and luxury comfort alongside strong eco credentials. The natural latex in this mattress helps recovery by providing excellent pressure relief and conforming to the body's contours, which alleviates pain points, improves blood circulation and promotes proper spinal alignment, allowing the body to rest and repair itself more effectively, especially after intense exercise. Even better, it is now at its lowest price in the Saatva Presidents' Day mattress sale. This brings a queen to $2,099 (was $2,499) and you get plush benefits like lifetime warranty and free White Glove delivery.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
How to choose a memory foam mattress that suits your sleep style
Hurry! This cooling Casper mattress is 35% off right now for Presidents' Day