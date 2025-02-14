I'm training for the London Marathon — this is the mattress I'd buy for physical recovery this Presidents' Day

Like many other runners I'm quick to splash the cash on sports massages, nutrition products and tech that promises to boost my recovery between runs. Among this paraphernalia, the most important aspect of recovery can get underestimated — and that's sleep. In fact, the right mattress can transform your training efforts. And, in the Presidents' Day sale, you can now save up to $1,477 on the Elite Hybrid mattress at Bear and you'll get two cloud cushioning pillows for no extra cost, completing a dreamy sleep set up.

Designed with outstanding cooling and muscle recovery technology, I recommend the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress to hot sleepers and anyone with an active lifestyle. This hybrid mattress is an all-round quality bed with features comparable to this year's best mattress for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. It has three firmness options and a Celliant cover upgrade to suit different sleep styles, keep you cool and aid physical healing.

Investing in a quality, supportive mattress in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales can help you get those restorative ZZZs and boost your training efforts. Here's why we recommend the Bear Elite Hybrid...

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,893

Now from: 1,231

Saving: Up to $1,477 at Bear Mattress summary: Alongside being our best cooling mattress of the year, we rate the Bear Elite Hybrid as one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy right now. It performed exceptionally across our testing for our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review, scoring 4/5 or above in all categories including temperature regulation, motion isolation and support. This means you can guarantee quality sleep night after night on the Bear Elite, which is pivotal to your performance and recovery during an intense training block. What's more, it has specialized technology that targets muscle recovery while you snooze. The optional cover is infused with Celliant. This is a synthetic fiber that converts body heat into infrared energy and reflects that energy back into the body where it improves thermoregulation, increases blood circulation and promotes oxygen supply in cells, which helps muscle tissues repair. These super fibers also wick away moisture, providing a cooler sleep experience for anyone who runs hot at night. You can get all this in a queen size for $1,629 now (was $2,505) or $1,499 (was $2,305) without the Celliant cover - that's a very fair price for a premium mattress. Price history: You can almost always bag a great deal at Bear as evergreen monthly mattress sales knock at least 30% off the Elite Hybrid with two free Cirrus Cloud pillows included. However, the Presidents' Day Bear mattress sale is making that discount extra sweet, cutting 35% off. However, it's not as good as the exclusive 40% off we saw around Black Friday. Nonetheless, it offers stellar value on a top-performing mattress that can put your night sweats to bed and enhance your rest and recovery process. Benefits: 120-night trial | Limited lifetime warranty | Free shipping and returns

Looking for other options? Try this...