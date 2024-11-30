I’m a sleep editor — why I think the Saatva Classic Mattress Bundle is worth investing in this Black Friday
There's up to $440 off the Saatva Classic Bundle in the Black Friday mattress sales — here's why I'd buy
Saatva is one of the most top-rated mattress brands out there, so I was glad to see today’s Black Friday sale offering the chance to save $400 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva, bringing a queen down to $1,695 from $2,095. That’s a fantastic saving, but I think it’s worth opting to get a queen-size Saatva Classic Bundle for $2,404 at Saatva, which was $2,834 and includes four luxury Saatva sleep products: the Saatva Classic mattress, a mattress pad, the foundation, and a metal frame.
The Saatva Classic tops our best mattress of 2024 guide thanks to the superior back support and the cloud-like comfort from the euro pillow top. To make the most out of the Saatva Classic, pairing it with Saatva’s own foundation and frame built for extra support and durability will ensure you get maximum comfort from your purchase — the discount on the Bundle is the perfect opportunity to do so for less.
This premium mattress inevitably comes at a premium price, but the Black Friday mattress deals have significantly discounted the prices of our favorite mattresses and the Saatva Black Friday sales are no different. Here’s why I think it’s a great opportunity to bundle up on the Saatva Classic and refresh your whole bed.
Saatva Classic Bundle
Was from: $1,934
Now from: $1,514
Saving: up to $440 at Saatva
Summary: The Saatva Classic is our number one best hybrid mattress, combining four layers of high density memory foam with a layer of 13-gauge tempered steel coils. This creates a mattress with exceptional targeted lumbar support, keeping the spine aligned to ease aches and pains. As well as this, the 3” Euro pillow top lets sleepers sink in the perfect amount to relieve key pressure points, like the hips, shoulders and knees. We awarded the bed an unheard of 5 stars in our Saatva Classic mattress review, with our lead tester praising the contouring surface, suitable for almost any sleeper. It comes in three firmness levels: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. It also comes in two heights (11.5” or 14.5”). Included in the bundle is also an Organic Mattress Pad made with GOTS-certified organic cotton for a breathable, soft surface. It will help protect your mattress against stains and spills while adding an extra layer of luxury plush comfort. Alongside this, the Saatva Foundation is designed specifically to support Saatva mattresses, preventing sagging and improving durability. The metal frame included in the Classic Bundle will finish off your purchase nicely, and with the free white glove delivery it’ll all be set up for you.
Price history: Saatva mattress sales run throughout the year, and the standard discount on a queen Saatva Classic is usually up to $300 off, so this $440 off the Saatva Classic Bundle discount for Black Friday is bigger than average, although we did see the same discount for Labor Day. We don’t expect this deal to last long so it’s well worth taking advantage of as soon as possible.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Free white glove delivery | Forever warranty
Shopping on a smaller budget? Try this instead…
DreamCloud Foundation Bundle: was from $2,019 $588 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud mattress is a close rival of the Saatva Classic for a fraction of the price. The impressive 7-layer hybrid design combines therapeutic gel memory foam with individually wrapped coils, creating a medium-firm mattress. In our DreamCloud mattress review, our lead tester reported that this feel was perfect for back and stomach sleepers, although some lighter weight side sleepers may find it too firm. The bundle includes a mattress foundation as well as a Serenity Bedding Bundle which includes a cooling pillow, a sheet set and a mattress protector, giving you a full bedroom refresh. The DreamCloud Black Friday sales take a queen size bundle down to $1,024 (was $2,759) and you’ll get the same year-long sleep trial and forever warranty as Saatva, with free returns also thrown in for good measure.
