I'm a mattress tester with back pain and a budget of $700 — this is the bed I'd buy on Prime Day 2024

As a mattress tester with recurring lower back pain, I know the difference that sleeping on the right mattress can make. This Amazon Prime Day I’ll be keeping an eye on the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress, with a queen mattress currently selling for $665 on Amazon .

One of our top best mattress picks, the DreamCloud Hybrid is a bed that will suit a wide variety of sleeping styles. As someone with back pain, I know the importance of a mattress that will provide enough support for my lumbar region, but still give me enough cushioning to prevent pressure build up. The DreamCloud offers the perfect blend.

Some Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals are already live, but we’d recommend waiting until 16th July to take advantage of on the day reductions. In the meantime, let’s take a look under the covers to see more about the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress.

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress

Was: From $839

Now: From $419

Saving: Up to $1,088 at Amazon Summary: The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of my best Amazon mattress picks, thanks to its blend of support and comfort for back pain sufferers. It’s the best hybrid mattress for most sleepers, adapting quickly to our testers’ bodies and providing support where it’s needed. The brand rates the mattress as 6.5 out of 10, but in our DreamCloud mattress review all our testers felt it slept more like an 8 out of 10, feeling much firmer than expected. Still, this firmer support makes it an excellent choice for back pain sufferers, as the mattress keeps the spine properly aligned and prevents the hips from dropping. The thick layers of foam and cashmere blend cover provide plenty of contouring, meaning that even side sleepers should be comfortable on this mattress. There’s lots of pressure relief, without pressure build up. Motion isolation is also excellent, although edge support isn’t quite as robust as it should be. Price History: You’ll never pay full MSRP for the DreamCloud wherever you buy it, and the current deal on both the brand’s website and Amazon takes a queen down to $665 from its MSRP of $1,332. I’ll be keeping an eye on the mattress during Amazon Prime Day to see if there are any offers that take the price even lower but, even without a further discount, this is an excellent price for such a good mattress. Benefits: You’ll get the same excellent benefits buying the DreamCloud on Amazon, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Do note that there’s only a 100-day return window though on Amazon – I’d advise reading our guide on how to return a mattress to Amazon for full details.

Can your mattress make your back pain worse?

Event the best beds with lifetime warranties won't last forever, with both hybrid and memory foam mattresses lasting between 7 and 10 years, depending on how well it's cared for. In addition to its age, signs that your mattress needs replacing include dipping, sagging and creaking and squeaking coils. However, waking with new aches and pains is another strong indication that your bed is past its best.

Once a mattress begins to deteriorate, it begins to lose support - which is bad news for your back pain. An unsupportive mattress can cause back pain, due to your spine dipping out of alignment while you sleep. If you need a new mattress and you're on a tight budget, a good place to start is our best cheap mattress guide and best cheap Amazon mattress guide for our roundup of the best beds that cost less.