How to find a good queen mattress for under $500 — 3 things you should know

The average American spends around $754 on a new mattress according to a 2024 study by The Roundup . This can make finding a decent mattress under $500 a little tricky. But it's not impossible.

Some of our top picks in this year’s best mattress guide for all sleepers and budgets come under the $500 price point, like the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress and the Siena Memory Foam mattress.

However, many budget mattresses may not last a long time and are often made from cheap materials. Here, we're exploring what you need to know when choosing a mattress under $500, so you don't have to compromise comfort and support to stick to your budget.

What is a cheap mattress?

Anything under $500 for a queen could be considered a cheap mattress. When considering a more budget option, it's likely some questions might arise, like "Should I buy an expensive luxury bed in order not to sacrifice a good night’s sleep?" or "Does a low-cost mattress really mean no quality and value?"

While more luxury mattresses will likely last longer and be made from higher-quality materials, the best cheap mattresses can still offer great support and comfort. So, you shouldn't have to sacrifice good-quality sleep if you're working with a budget.

3 things you need to know before buying a cheap mattress

1. Issues with durability

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattresses which come at a lower price will generally have a shorter lifespan compared to more expensive models. They are often made from cheap materials and construction and will wear out quicker than the standard 6-10 years for a mattress .

Cheap beds are usually mass-produced and mainly made by machines, resulting in low-manufacturing costs. This means you can expect the standard of craftsmanship from these models to be lower than more expensive or made-to-order models. To avoid this, opt for brands that are well-regarded and well-reviewed that offer entry-level mattresses for a lower price.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If what you’re looking for is a reliable bed that'll last for years, the initial low cost on the tag may be redundant as you’ll spend more on repairs or replacements over time, all adding up to the cost of a slightly pricier but longer-lasting bed.

2. Fewer support layers

Support layers constitute the support core structure of a mattress and are an important component contributing to quality sleep. Not having the right support can compromise the user’s spinal alignment and may increase the strain on their shoulders, hip or back.

Consistently sleeping on a bed with poor support may even prove to be dangerous for those with back pain, as this increases the pressure while you toss and turn to find a comfortable sleeping position. This is why the best mattresses for back pain are often priced over $500 for a queen.

(Image credit: Saatva)

To be cost–efficient, the number of support layers in a cheap mattress may be fewer or made from low-density materials which may not be strong enough to stabilize the whole bed. Other advantages of a high-quality support layer, like motion isolation and better airflow, also may not be present in budget models.

When shopping for a mattress under $500, pay attention the materials used near the base of the bed, where the support layers are. This will indicate how much pressure relief you can expect.

3. Cheaper materials

A low-cost model will include cheaper alternatives to materials used in pricier mattresses. These could start right from the core structure to the mattress covering fabric which makes a bed soft and comfy.

Instead of a generous addition of natural fibers like cotton, wool or hemp known to be light, soft and breathable, synthetic fabrics like polyester may be used for the top layer in cheap mattresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, cheap polyurethane may be added in place of high-quality memory foam for the support layer or thinner spring gauges which may get damaged faster compared to stainless or tempered steel.

To make a cheap mattress feel more luxurious, you can add breathable mattress toppers, protectors, or pads. But it's important to note hot sleepers may struggle on a mattress under $500 without proper cooling materials.

Should you buy a cheap mattress?

If premium comfort and a lush cozy feel is non-negotiable for you when it comes to sleep, then a cheap mattress might not deliver. However, a mattress under $500 can be perfectly suitable for those shopping on a budget without specific sleep needs. Especially if you opt to shop from a reputable brand where you can rely on for high-quality materials and good build quality.

If you experience joint pain, a bad back, or hot flashes, it's may be worth upping your budget a little to ensure you prioritize your health and comfort.

It's also important to note that more expensive mattresses will last longer, so if you don't want to spend extra on replacing your mattress or repairing it, a slightly larger initial investment could be a good idea.

Top 3 cheap mattresses to shop today

Sienna Memory Foam mattress: Was from $529 , now from $199 With five quality layers, the Siena Memory foam bed includes a sturdy foundational foam and a 1.75 inches of responsive gel memory foam. Our testers for the Siena Memory Foam mattress review enjoys uninterrupted sleep thanks to the great pressure relief, adequate support and comfort. A queen size mattress is available at just $399 (was $769). It comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty with free shipping and returns.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam by Sealy mattress: Was from $619 , now from $399 The 10” tall memory foam mattress is known for its cooling properties making the best choice for a hot sleeper. The Cocoon Chill Memory Foam by Sealy mattress review found it had a medium firm feel with great motion isolation and conforming support properties. The is a good option for anyone who is willing to stretch their $500 budget for extra support as the queen size is now available at $699 (was $1,079). It comes with a stress-free 100-night trial and 10-year warranty in addition to free shipping and returns.