How much do Tempur-Pedic mattresses cost and where can you find the cheapest prices?

Tempur-Pedic mattresses need little introduction, with the Tempur brand being synonymous with high-quality products. Tempur-Pedic famously originally developed its foams for NASA to use in aircraft seats in the 1960s, venturing into the world of mattresses in the 1990s. With such a pedigree, it will probably come as no surprise to hear that Tempur-Pedic mattresses are expensive, so knowing where to find the best price for them is important.

We know from testing the year's best mattresses that pressure relief is hugely important to the overall comfort levels of your bed. All of the mattresses within Tempur-Pedic's impressive sleep suite offer outstanding pressure relief, along with plenty of comfort and support. But the premium materials and prestige of the brand mean that even the cheapest Tempur mattress falls into the luxury bracket.

Luckily there are ways to get hold of a Tempur-Pedic mattress for less. There’s often a deal on Tempur-Pedic’s main website, and there’s also a dedicated Tempur-Pedic outlet site. You’ll also find the mattresses sold on Amazon.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Cost: How much can you expect to pay?

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic mattresses all sit in the luxury price range, with even the cheapest model, the Tempur-Cloud starting from $1,699 MSRP for a twin. A Tempur-Cloud queen is $1,999 MSRP but right now there’s 30% off, bringing this down to $1,399.30.

Next up price wise is the Tempur-Adapt range, with a queen Tempur-Adapt costing $2,199 at full price. The Tempur-Adapt is one of our top best memory foam mattress picks and you’ll also find upgraded versions available in the ProAdapt and LuxeAdapt, which offer more pressure relief.

The most expensive mattress range is the Tempur-Breeze, with the ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze models. A queen ProBreeze (the cheaper of the two models) costs $4,599 for a queen. For the largest size of the LuxeBreeze (a split king or split CA king) you’ll be looking at paying $10,198. These mattresses are investment pieces.

Here’s a full breakdown of each Tempur-Pedic mattress’ price range:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress MSRP Tempur-Cloud $1,699-$3,398 Tempur-Adapt $1,699-$3,398 Tempur-ProAdapt $2,899-$5,798 Tempur-LuxeAdapt $3,799-$7,598 Tempur-ProBreeze $4,099-$8,198 Tempur-LuxeBreeze $5,099-$10,198

Where to find the cheapest Tempur-Pedic mattress prices?

You’ll find monthly deals on Tempur-Pedic’s main website, with regular Tempur-Pedic mattress sales offering 30% off or discounts of $500 off certain collections when on offer. You’ll undoubtedly see the biggest discounts and best deals around major holidays such as Black Friday though.

Tempur-Pedic also has a dedicated outlet website, selling off end of line and last season models as closeout mattresses. You can currently pick up a queen size discontinued Tempur-Essential for $1,399.30, saving $599.70 on the MSRP of $1,999, along with two free Tempur-Cloud pillows. The biggest saving currently is on last year’s Tempur-LuxeBreeze, with a queen reduced to $3,849.30. That’s a saving of $1,649.70 from the MSRP of $5,499, plus you can add $300 of free accessories. Do note though that you won’t get a trial period with these mattresses, but you do still get a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.

Finally, Tempur-Pedic also sell its mattresses on Amazon. There’s usually a discount on here, but you won’t get the backup of buying direct from the manufacturer and Amazon don’t always make it easy to return. You’ll also only get a 30 day return window.

Today's top Tempur-Pedic mattress deals

1. Tempur-Pedic LuxeBreeze: was from $4,999 now $3,499.30 at Tempur Outlet

If you sleep hot, the Tempur-Breeze range is full of materials and technology to keep you comfortable at night. The LuxeBreeze is the top of the range model, with a SmartClimate cover with cooling fibers, Tempur PureCool foam, phase change material and ventilated foam. This closeout mattress is heavily discounted, but you won’t be able to return it, and all sales are final. You do, however, get a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery. A queen comes in at $3,849.30 from a MSRP of $5,499.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress: was from $1,699 now $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic

If you want to experience Tempur’s pressure relieving comfort for less, the Tempur-Cloud is the brand’s cheapest option. It’s a slightly softer mattress that still gives the famous Tempur-Pedic ‘hug’, along with plenty of pressure relief. It’s best suited to side sleepers, although there is the option to upgrade to a slightly firmer hybrid version for a surprisingly cheap (by Tempur standards) $140. Right now, there’s 30% off the mattress, taking a queen down to $1,399.30. You’ll get a slightly disappointing 90-night trial, along with a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.