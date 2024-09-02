Found them! The 5 cheapest mattress deals for dorms and guest rooms this Labor Day

Today's Labor Day mattress sales are perfect for snagging a bargain bed for your dorm room or guest bedroom, with affordable mattresses becoming even cheaper. Right now, you can get a twin XL Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress for as low as $163 on Amazon, a 15% off deal perfect for college students in need of a low-cost twin XL bed.

You can also find Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid in this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide thanks to its affordable price tag for a hybrid. While we reccomend paying as much as your budget allows on a new mattress, we understand that you won't need to spend as much on a mattress that will only be sporadically used or only needed for a few years.

That's why we've rounded up the five best Labor Day mattress sales on affordable beds that are perfect for dorm and guest rooms. All featured picks will provide enough support and comfort to overnight guests and are available in twin XL sizes that are perfects for dorms, too.

1. Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was from $274 now from $191.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

Available in five different heights, our DreamFoam Essential mattress review praised the 10" model for its great balance of comfort and support. Now is the best time to buy as Brooklyn Bedding has now rolled out their 30% off deal for Labor Day, knocking a 10" queen size to $314.30 (was from $449). Extras include a 10-year warranty, a 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping.

2. Bear Original Mattress: was from $699 now from $419.40 at Bear Mattress

The Bear Original Mattress is now 40% off with code LD4TY, bringing a queen down to $598.80 (was $998). According to our Bear Original mattress review, this mattress provides comfort for all sleep positions at an affordable price. Extras include a lifetime warranty, 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns.

3. Twin XL Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid: was $199.99 now $162.21 at Linenspa

This Amazon bestseller is now 15% off for a twin XL this Labor Day, making it a perfect choice for college students on a budget. Our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review rates this as an affordable hybrid best suited for dorms, kids, and guest rooms. While we usually don't reccomend buying a mattress from Amazon, you actually get a better deal with Amazon than you would if buying directly from Linenspa.

Where can I buy a cheap mattress?

You can find the best cheap mattresses directly at budget sleep brands such as SweetNight, Lucid Mattress, Linenspa, and Zinus. Even well-know mattress brands such as Casper and Brooklyn Bedding offer affordable models.

Retailers such as Walmart, Target, Mattress Firm, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Amazon also have some pretty good sales, but be caution when buying from third-party retailers: you likely won't get the same extras (such as a sleep trial or warranty) as you would when buying directly from the brand.