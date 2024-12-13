Do Nectar mattresses contain fiberglass? We look deeper at these top-rated beds

Fiberglass is a flame retardant often used in mattresses. It isn’t inherently dangerous as long as it’s properly contained beneath a sealed mattress cover but, if it leaks out it could cause respiratory and health problems as it becomes airborne.

Nectar Sleep is the hugely popular brand behind some of this year's best mattresses on the market. Reasonably priced and offering great comfort and support, they suit a variety of sleepers. But if you’re considering buying a Nectar mattress you might be wondering what’s lying beneath the covers and whether they contain fiberglass.

With Nectar's monthly mattress sales, it’s important to know what’s inside the mattress you’re considering buying. So, let’s take a look at what materials Nectar use and see if they’re the right mattresses for you.

Do Nectar mattresses have fiberglass inside?

Fiberglass is a composite material made from plastic and glass. It’s an effective fire retardant that used to be commonly used in mattresses, particularly memory foam beds. However, it’s not as popular these days and many brands now seek to use healthier alternatives.

Nectar mattresses are available in both the US and the UK, and the good news is that fiberglass isn’t used in either country. Fiberglass isn’t used at all in the UK and Nectar is on record in the US explaining that none of the mattresses contain fiberglass either.

We reached out to Resident Home for a statement, and a spokesperson said the following:

"Like virtually every other major mattress manufacturer, Nectar did previously utilize fiberglass as a fire retardant because of its exceptional resistance to flames. Starting in 2022, Nectar transitioned away from utilizing fiberglass in favor of Rayon.

At the SKU level it would be difficult to identify the precise date that manufacturing shifted to Rayon, though we can confidently say that from at least 2023 forward all newly manufactured Nectar mattresses do not include fiberglass. We understand that is around the same time that other manufacturers also started moving away from fiberglass."

So, if you’re shopping for the best Nectar mattresses, you can be assured that there’s no fiberglass in them at all.

What do Nectar mattresses use instead of fiberglass?

Nectar might not use fiberglass but there has to be an alternative that’s flame retardant. Here, Nectar’s approach varies a little between the UK and the US.

The UK requires that all foam is resistant to fire, so Nectar mattresses are treated with TCPP. This stands for Tris(chloropropyl) phosphate – a chemical that’s used as a flame retardant in the form of rigid and flexible polyurethane foam (commonly found in mattresses). This chemical is only dangerous if swallowed as a liquid, so is perfectly safe contained in foam.

In the US, the spokesperson for Resident Home explained the following:

"Aside from our luxurious Awara line, which features natural wool, Resident mattresses are crafted using Rayon (or a Rayon and Polyester blend) to meet federal flammability standards.

Rayon, derived mainly from wood pulp, is known for its exceptional softness and versatility. This semi-synthetic fiber is highly effective at preventing the spread of fire, ensuring that our mattresses are both safe and comfortable.

By using Rayon, Resident adheres to all mattress flammability regulations without relying on harsh chemical retardants, offering you peace of mind and a healthier sleeping environment."

Should you buy a new bed if yours has fiberglass?

As long as your mattress has a sealed mattress cover that can’t be unzipped or removed, one that contains fiberglass is perfectly safe. No fiberglass can escape from the mattress, and you’ll be safe from any side effects.

However, many people prefer to avoid fiberglass altogether. It’s also fairly easy these days to avoid fiberglass entirely but if you want some suggestions, we’ve rounded up some of the best fiberglass free mattresses to help you make the buying process even easier. As well as Nectar mattresses, there are options from brands such as Saatva, Helix Sleep and Amerisleep, amongst others.

Not sure if your existing mattress has fiberglass? Our feature on how to know if your mattress has fiberglass will show you how to check and help you decide whether to switch to a new bed – vital if your current mattress is older and showing signs of wear and tear that could lead to it shedding fiberglass.

Are Nectar’s fiberglass-free mattresses worth the cost?

There’s always a Nectar mattress sale on, meaning you can pick up these mattresses for fairly reasonable costs. For instance, there’s currently up to 50% off Nectar mattresses in the US and up to 45% off in the UK. The prices vary between Nectar models, but the entry level model, the Nectar Classic, usually sells for $649 for a queen. However, the most luxe model, the Nectar Ultra, sells for $1,799.

We have reviewed various Nectar mattresses on both sides of the pond and awarded them high scores all round, so we think they’re definitely worth investing in. Particularly the Nectar Classic which tops this year's best memory foam mattress guide. Read our full Nectar Classic mattress review to find out if it's a good choice for you.

With evergreen offers you’ll never pay full price for a Nectar mattress but, as with all mattress brands, there are certain times of the year when it’s better pricewise to buy a bed, with major sales days and events usually seeing the biggest discounts.