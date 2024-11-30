Still live! 3 Black Friday cooling mattress deals to keep hot sleepers comfy for less

We might be heading into the peak of winter, but that doesn't stop the night sweats for many people. If you're still waking up feeling clammy at this time of year, we recommend investing in a cooling mattress that can help you get quality rest to power you through festivities.

Our best mattress guide for all sleepers, budgets and sleep needs contains plenty of cooling mattress options. Cooling mattresses are specialist beds and can command a higher price tag, but the Black Friday mattress sales are still live and I've been shopping around to find even better bargains.



If you're not planning on buying today, check out our guide to the Cyber Monday mattress deals that are already live. But first, here's my pick of the cooling mattress deals that offer both cooling prowess and value for money, bringing you the gift of cooler sleep this festive season.

3 Black Friday cooling mattress deals — still live

1. Nectar Premier Copper: was from $999 now from $749.25 at Amazon

The Nectar Premier Copper is one of the best cooling mattresses using copper-infused foam in its hybrid and all-foam models to provide cooler, cleaner sleep. It has a 4" top layer of gel memory foam infused with phase change materials that wick away sweat and regulate body temperature. The mattress kept our sleepers comfortably cool during our Nectar Premier Copper mattress review testing period. At 14" deep and rated a 6 out of 10 for firmness, it delivers adequate comfort and support too, especially to side sleepers. It might have been discontinued by the manufacturer but Amazon are knocking 25% to 35% off this Black Friday, bringing all sizes under $1,000, aka it's lowest price. A queen size memory foam Nectar Premier Copper is now $936.75 (was $1,249), or you can size up to a king for an extra $37.60 — that's a steal! Benefits: Forever warranty | 1-year trial | Free shipping

2. Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress: was from $3,249 now from $2,611 at Purple

This is the cooling for those splashing the cash and looking for luxury. Thanks to the 3" GelFlex Grid, a hyper-elastic polymer layer that uses an open grid shape to allow air to circulate, the Purple RestorePremier Hybrid is an exceptionally cool mattress. This grid also contours your body shape to enhance pressure relief and lumbar support. This is the feature that earns Purple a place in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain. The brand run regular promotions and we are used to seeing Purple mattress sales take around $200 off MSRP. Right now you can get up to $800 off the Purple RestorePremier Hybrid, with a queen size down to $3,039 (was $3,699) — that's the lowest price we've seen all year, bringing this pricey mattress to a more affordable price. Benefits: 10-year warranty | 100-night trial | Free shipping