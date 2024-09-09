Big Fig mattresses receive ACA endorsement — here's what it means for your sleep

The Big Fig Mattress has received endorsement from the ACA (American Chiropractic Association), recognizing the brand's delivery of spine-supporting sleep solutions. Big Fig now joins the ranks of bed brands such as Avocado and Saatva — awarded top spot in our guide to the best mattresses of 2024 — in receiving ACA acknowledgment.

About ACA endorsement The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) Endorsement Program recognizes products that have a chiropractic-related benefit. Recognized products include furniture, mattresses, and medical support devices.

The Big Fig Mattress is designed specifically for sleepers with bigger bodies, so support is baked into the build. That means high density poly foam layers, sturdy wrapped springs, and strong edges for stability all round. Big Fig claims the mattress is "built to support all of you… and then some". With this endorsement, we can assume the ACA agrees.

Before receiving ACA endorsement, a mattress must go through a thorough review, testing, and analysis period, with products regularly re-tested to ensure they're still meeting the standard. ACA endorsement is only given to products deemed to have chiropractic-related benefits. In other words, the ACA thinks this is a mattress that's good for your back.

“Receiving the ACA’s endorsement is a tremendous honor for Big Fig,” says Jeff Brown, President of Big Fig. “Our mattress is designed with the specific needs of larger individuals in mind, offering outstanding support and comfort. This recognition from the ACA validates our dedication to enhancing sleep quality and supporting chiropractic care.”

What is lumbar support in a mattress?

Most mattresses have some give to adapt to the shape of your body, but if you find your hips sinking further than your spine, your bed is probably lacking lumbar support. Lumbar support provides extra strength and stability to the middle third of a mattress, keeping your spine in a steady neutral position all night long.

Lumbar support is important if you want to avoid back pain, as sinking hips force your muscles to work when they should be resting. The best mattresses for back pain often feature enhanced lumbar support, with extra strength in the central third ensuring the spine won't sink. This is typically achieved through zoned support, such as stronger springs or added foams in certain areas.

Big Fig's lumbar support comes from its hybrid design. The large number of individually wrapped springs provide responsive support, so wherever your body presses into the mattress, there's something to keep you stable. On top of this is four foam layers, including three layers of high density poly foam to offer pressure relief without sag.

Why is lumbar support important in a mattress for heavy people?

All the best mattresses for heavy people feature good lumbar support because bigger bodies put more pressure on a bed. This pressure can cause the materials to sag, resulting in an uncomfortable sinking sensation. Without good lumbar support, you might find your mattress starts sinking after only a few years of use.

But enhanced support can delay this deterioration, offering you night after night of comfortable sleep. While all beds will eventually start sagging if used regularly, a good mattress should last around six to ten years. When you feel your hips are starting to sink to the other side of the bed, that's a sign your mattress needs replacing.

The Big Fig mattress has been third-party durability tested, with Big Fig claiming "virtually no signs of wear" after simulating 20 years of use. That means if you, like the ACA, enjoy the support the Big Fig provides, you can expect it to keep you snoozing comfortably for longer.