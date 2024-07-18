Big Fig launches new hybrid mattress topper for heavy people — buy now from just $299

Side sleepers with bigger builds can struggle to find a sleep solution that's both supportive and comfortable, but Big Fig aims to fix that with the launch of the Big Fig Mattress Topper, priced from $299 at Big Fig. The Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper offers relief at the hips and shoulders – without the uncomfortable sinking feeling that accompanies softer mattresses.

Our best mattress guide features beds with a range of sleep feels, but if you're buying a mattress designed for a bigger body, you can typically expect a firmer surface. There's a good reason for this. Softer mattresses sink in response to the amount of pressure applied, and with a bigger build, this can make it feel like you'll fall straight through the bed.

However, to achieve the firmer build of the best mattresses for heavy people, you often have to sacrifice cushioning. Bad news for side sleepers. The Big Fig Plush Micro-Coil Topper was created to add softness, without losing any support.

Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper Specs Release date: July 2024

Sizes: 7 (twin to split king)

Materials: Mirco-coils, high density foam

Height: 4"

Warranty: 3 years

A hybrid design, the Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Mattress Topper creates this blend of cushioning and support by pairing micro-coils with dense foams. It's rated as a 4.5-7/10 on the firmness scale (with 10 representing rock hard). In comparison, the Big Fig mattress is rated as a 6-8.5/10. That's a significant difference in feel when you're trying to get comfortable in bed.

For this specialist build, you'll have to pay a luxury price. The Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Mattress Topper is priced from $299 for a twin, and a queen will set you back $449. Big Fig does run regular mattress sales on its flagship bed, but we expect discounts on the topper to be less frequent. However, the unique design might justify the price tag, especially if aches and pains are running your sleep.

Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper: from $299 at Big Fig

Offering sumptuous support through a combination of dense foams and micro-coils, the Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper adds soft pressure relief for heavy people who sleep on their side. A queen costs $449, which is a premium price for a topper, but the Big Fig topper has a pretty unique appeal if your firm mattress is supportive but too hard at the shoulders.

Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper: price

The Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Mattress Topper is a specialist topper with a hybrid build that provides enhanced comfort for bigger bodies. As you might expect, it is a premium buy, with as MSRP as follows:

Twin: $299

Twin XL: $299

Full: $399

Queen: $449

King: $499

Cal king: $499

Split king: $599

We expect to pay around $449 for the best budget mattresses, so this is a high price for just a topper. However, it's worth noting that mattresses for heavy people are premium beds, so it's not unusual for a specialist topper to follow that pricing structure. For comparison, a queen Big Fig mattress has an MSRP of $1,899.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big Fig offers an evergreen $350 off its mattress, which we tend to see bumped up to $500 around the major sales days. Right now there's also 20% off adjustable bed bases. So while there's no discount currently available on the Big Fig mattress topper, we wouldn't completely rule it out – but we wouldn't hold our breath, either.

Disappointingly, the extras are basic. While the Big Fig mattress comes with a 20-year warranty and a 120-night mattress trial, the topper only has a 3-year warranty and no trial. This isn't hugely unusual for a topper, but considering the price, we'd hope for more.

Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper: design and features

The Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper is a hybrid topper, with the spring and foam combination you'll find in the best hybrid mattresses (but on a smaller scale). Although at 4 inches tall, this is a deep mattress topper, so you may need to buy new bed sheets.

This hybrid combination is important to the performance. The high density foams provide cushioned relief, contouring to the shoulders and hips to reduce pressure build-up. So far, so normal for a mattress topper.

Underneath, however, is the layer of micro-coils. These miniature springs mimic the support of traditional pocket springs, with careful zoning ensuring every part of the body feels supported by the mattress. While a hybrid topper isn't completely new, it's still relatively rare.

(Image credit: Big Fig)

And each spring is individually wrapped, so when one coil is disturbed it doesn't set the rest of them jiggling. This results in less motion transfer, so you can toss and turn without waking your partner. Coils also increase breathability, which Big Fig has further enhanced with the use of ThermoGel cooling technology, designed to stay cool against the skin.

Finally, Big Fig has added anchor straps to hold the mattress topper in place. It's a small detail, but an appreciated one. Without straps you might find your topper slips off any time you have a restless night.

The Big Fig Premium Plush Micro-Coil Topper is primarily designed to be used with the firmer Big Fig mattress, but it's compatible with a range of beds. However, be aware that while a topper can transform the feel of a bed, it can't act as a long term fix for a sagging mattress. If you're falling out the bottom of your bed, it's time for a replacement.