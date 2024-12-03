Banish bed bugs! 3 mattress encasement deals still live in Cyber Monday sales

A mattress protector is the best way to protect your bed from any unwanted pests. But not just any cover will do. A fully zippered mattress encasement covers all six sides of your mattress and is essential for complete protection against bed bugs, as they can easily find their way through even the smallest gaps. The extended Cyber Monday sales are a great time to invest, with deals on top mattress encasements, like 27% off the Helix Waterproof Mattress Encasement at Helix.

If you’ve invested in one of this year’s best mattresses then you will want to safeguard your investment. Mattress protectors don’t just protect your bed against bed bugs, they also provide protection from dust mites, allergens and any accidents or spills that may occur by creating an impenetrable barrier that will also trap any exciting bugs inside and stop new ones making your mattress their new home.

There are some fantastic extended Cyber Monday mattress sales still live, meaning that there aren’t just some epic savings on the best beds but accessories like mattress protectors too. We’ve found 3 of the best mattress protectors to buy this Cyber Monday for you to keep your bed fresh, clean and free of bed bugs.

1. Helix Waterproof Mattress Encasement: was from $86.25 $62.96 at Helix Sleep - with our exclusive discount code TOMS27

The Helix waterproof mattress encasement offers 360º protection for your mattress against bugs, spills, stains and more. This mattress securely zips shut and fits mattresses between 1-16-inches in height and is soft and breathable leaving you feeling cool and comfortable whilst it’s on. This protector can also be machine washed on a cold cycle so you can keep it fresh. Right now you can get 27% off in the Helix mattress sale thanks to our discount code TOMS27 which you can enter at the checkout. This brings a queen size down to $81.03. You also get a 100-night sleep trial, 1 year limited warranty and free shipping when you buy from Helix.

2. Utopia Bedding Zippered Encasement: was from $19.99 $18.49 at Amazon

This mattress protector comes in a variety of sizes and can fit beds up to 15-inches deep. It uses a stretchable knitted fabric that will fit securely on your bed so you won’t feel it when you move about at night. It uses a high quality zip that completely seals off your mattress for the ultimate protection. This mattress encasement is also waterproof so you’ll be fully protected against any spills and accidents. The full MSRP of this product is excellent value, so we don't mind that the extended Cyber Monday discount isn't that huge and only applies to some sizes. A Queen for example isn't discounted, but $24.99 is still a great price. You also get free shipping if you have Amazon prime.

3. Leesa Mattress Encasement: was from $115 $86 at Leesa

The Leesa mattress encasement offers six-sided coverage with a bottom zipper for full mattress protection. It’s made using a soft-to-the-touch hypoallergenic material that is completely breathable, so it won’t leave you feeling too hot overnight. It is also machine washable for easy care. This encasement has been designed to fit any standard-sized mattress up to 13-inches. Leesa have slashed their prices during this year’s Cyber Monday sales and they're still live today, so a queen encasement will cost you $93 (was $125) plus you get a 30-night sleep trial, 1 year limited warranty and free shipping.

What's the difference between a mattress protector and mattress encasement?

Both mattress protectors and mattress encasements work to protect your mattress. They do this by creating a barrier between the sleeper and the mattress surface. The only difference between these two items is their design and level of protection.

A mattress protector typically covers the top and sides of the mattress, similar to a fitted sheet, and it’s mostly used to protect against spills, stains and every day wear and tear. Protectors are easier to put on and remove for washing but they do offer limited protection against allergens and bed bugs.

A mattress encasement covers all size sides of the mattress offering 360º protection by securing it to the bed using a zipper so there are no gaps between the mattress and the outside. This complete coverage creates a barrier against bed bugs, dust mites and allergens, as well as spills, stains and accidents. They’re a little more tricky to get on and off but they are often machine washable.

Both products will help to prolong your mattresses' life but an encasement will offer the most thorough protection making them worth the extra effort to fit and the higher price tag.